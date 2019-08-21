Ulvac : Script for FY2018 Financial Results Presentation

Both orders received and net sales declined year on year mainly due to postponement of investment in semiconductor memory and did not reach the forecast.

The failure to achieve the forecast was due to a shift to the next period of additional investment related to LCDs for large-screen TVs and semiconductor- related investments.

Operating profit also declined year on year mainly due to the lower net sales, but exceeded forecast.

In addition to operating profit of 15.5 billion yen in the first half, it was 8.3 billion yen in the second half. This is due to the impact of the decline in net sales and the allowance for doubtful accounts of a total of 28 billion yen.