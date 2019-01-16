Umbraco : Apps Launches with ‘Best of Breed' Extensions for Open Source Content Management System

Umbraco
Apps launched today at Umbraco.com, offering web developers and
content editors easy access to “best of breed” extended features and
functionalities for the open source Umbraco content management system
(CMS). The new online catalog of Umbraco-compatible extensions—both free
and fee-based—provides third-party software that has been selected as
the best among the 1000+ available from Umbraco’s vast and active
community of independent developers and commercial technology partners.
Umbraco Apps demonstrates the versatility of the “Friendly CMS,” which
gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and
other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling
editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front
of their customers.
"We believe in a ‘best of breed’ strategy, so as a company, Umbraco
focuses on making our CMS the easiest and friendliest available for
developers, content editors and end-users alike,” said Niels Hartvig,
founder and chief unicorn, Umbraco. “At the same time, we recognize that
many end-users want additional capabilities such as e-commerce and
personalization solutions built into their sites, so we embrace
third-party software that adds these features to Umbraco. While Umbraco
can do much on its own, adding functionality from one or more of our
trusted partners gives users the ability to accomplish even more tasks
so they can get exactly what they want from their websites.”
Umbraco Apps starts with 20 extensions offering capabilities such as
analytics, translations, e-commerce, personalization, Intranet, SEO,
communications and social media. Several dozen more apps will be added
to Umbraco Apps over the next few months.
“While other companies boast thousands of extensions, this makes it
incredibly difficult for end users to pick the right one for them; and
in any case, a good number of those may be outdated, redundant, and
unsecure,” Hartvig added. “While more than 1000 solution providers have
built Umbraco-compatible solutions, we are limiting Umbraco Apps to
those that meet a certain quality standard, with documentation, so
end-users can trust they’re getting real value.”
Umbraco Apps will be available as “Community Apps,” extensions created
by the community and offered without cost or product support, and
“Premium Apps,” which are created by the community or third-party
technology companies, offer professional support and have a commercial
purpose, with some requiring a fee.
Become an Umbraco App Partner
In addition to providing easy
access to the Umbraco Apps, the catalog opens a new promotion channel
for the featured apps and their providers. Companies interested in
submitting their own solution to become an official Umbraco App Partner
must have a solution that:
-
Completes a task or solves a problem for an Umbraco end-user.
-
Is not provided “out of the box” with the core CMS.
-
Is compatible with one of the latest versions (3 minor) of Umbraco
CMS, ideally also Umbraco Cloud.
-
Offers user-friendly documentation.
More details on requirements can be found here: https://umbraco.com/become-an-umbraco-app-partner/
About Umbraco
Umbraco is
an open source CMS built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Often referred
to as the “Friendly CMS,” Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and
freedom to build website, apps and other solutions with the look and
features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to
easily and quickly get content in front of their customers. Created in
2005 by Danish developer Niels Hartvig, Umbraco also offers
the Umbraco Cloud, providing all-in-one Azure hosting and predictability
in cost, performance and time. More Than 500,000 websites run live
on Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud, supported by more than 220,000
very active Umbraco community members. For more information, visit http://www.umbraco.com
