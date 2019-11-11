Umbraco : CMS Wins Third Award in 2019

Company named best content management systems in the Visual Studio 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards this month, along with DIGITALEUROPE’s Future Unicorn and CMS Critics’ Best Enterprise CMS

Umbraco this month won its third honor of 2019, taking gold as the best content management system (CMS) in Visual Studio Magazine’s 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards. Earlier this year, the provider of the open source, Microsoft .NET–based CMS also won the Future Unicorn Award from DIGITALEUROPE and the Best Enterprise CMS from CMS Critics’ Awards.

Often referred to as the “Friendly CMS,” Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers. More than 500,000 websites run live on Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud, supported by more than 220,000 very active Umbraco community members.

“We strive to provide the easiest and friendliest content management system available for developers, content editors and end users, making it a CMS they love to use and want to keep using,” said Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO, Umbraco. “We see these awards as an appreciation and acknowledgement of this work and aim to continue working with our community to further enhance the capabilities we can offer so that companies of any size can get exactly what they want from their websites.”

Umbraco’s honors in 2019 include:

The 26th annual Visual Studio Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards, which honors the best Visual Studio– and .NET–related tools and services across 40 categories. Readers vote on more than 400 products, with the top three entrants in each category receiving gold, silver and bronze badges, respectively.

The DIGITALEUROPE: Future Unicorn Award Winner, named in February 2019, which celebrates small to mid-size enterprises across Europe that have the potential to become future European Tech giants. Out of Europe’s 35,000 companies, Umbraco was one of three winners recognized for having successfully digitized its business processes and offered innovative digital products and services. Read about the five-minute pitch by founder and chief unicorn Niels Hartvig here.

CMS Critic Awards: Best Enterprise CMS, an award started in 2012 to give fair exposure and opportunity to all players in the CMS market. Nominations and votes come from the community. “Even though Umbraco is open source, this award makes it clear that Umbraco is still being used and trusted by big enterprises,” Madsen said. “We have customized enterprise options for both the Umbraco CMS and Umbraco Cloud to ensure that business-critical sites always get the support and guidance they need to run their solution smoothly.”

