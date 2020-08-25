Umbraco : Expands US Presence with New Headquarters in North Carolina

Robust, flexible and open source content management system (CMS) provider also signs seven new Gold Partners in 2020, adding additional sales and support channels

Umbraco, an editor-friendly, powerful open source content management system (CMS), today announced the opening of its US office in Charlotte and the signing of seven new US Gold Partners over the first half of 2020. The team in Charlotte will work closely with Umbraco’s headquarters in Odense, Denmark, and these Gold Partners to offer Umbraco to web agencies and companies of any size that want unlimited functionality, flexibility and customization without expensive licensing fees.

“While we’ve long worked with US companies—both as customers and with our partner agencies—opening an office in the United States puts us much closer to them and to other agencies and companies that could benefit from our editor-friendly, .NET-based, open source CMS,” said Jake Compton, partner sales manager and head of Umbraco’s US office. “We chose Charlotte in particular because the up-and-coming city gave us everything we were looking for in a US hub, from an educated and technical workforce, to a reasonable cost of living, a great climate, and many one-connection flights for our Danish executives needing to visit. We’re also within short flights of all major US cities so we can visit customers and partners when needed to help with training and support.”

Umbraco’s family of CMS platforms—Umbraco CMS, Umbraco Cloud and Umbraco Heartcore—run more than 500,000 websites worldwide and are supported by more than 220,000 active Umbraco community members. Companies and web agencies alike choose Umbraco for its fully functional, enterprise-capable solution that enables the design clients want; improves workflow; facilitates multilanguage capabilities, and extends functionality by seamlessly integrating with “best of breed” third-party applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) and e-commerce.

Umbraco’s seven new Gold Partners bring total number in US to 17

This year, seven more agencies in North America chose to participate in Umbraco’s top-level partnership program, Gold Partners. These companies receive a direct line to Umbraco support and development teams in North Carolina and Denmark, receive Umbraco training and leads, as well as various promotion opportunities. US Gold Partners signed in 2020 include:

One of the most recent, Turn Agency, has been using Umbraco as its CMS of choice for more than 12 years. “As an organization, we’re truly passionate about Umbraco, as it enables us to do much bigger projects for our clients than most other agencies our size,” said Jeremiah Bascue, founder/developer, Turn Agency. “We’re able to get our clients ramped up and actually deploying a site within hours rather than days, or even weeks. And we love that we can give our smaller retail clients the same enterprise-level web experience that a big box retailer might get, all without huge licensing fees. Becoming a gold partner this year was a logical next step.”

About Umbraco

Umbraco is an open source CMS built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Often referred to as the “Friendly CMS,” Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers. Created in 2005 by Danish developer Niels Hartvig, Umbraco also offers the Umbraco Cloud, providing all-in-one Azure hosting and predictability in cost, performance and time. More than 500,000 websites run live on Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud, supported by more than 220,000 very active Umbraco community members. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com

