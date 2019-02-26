Umbraco : Launches Version 8 of Open-Source “Friendly CMS”

Umbraco
today launched Umbraco 8, the most advanced and easiest to use version
of the flexible and full-featured open-source content management system
(CMS) running more than 500,000 live websites. Building on its
reputation as the “friendly CMS,” Umbraco 8 makes it even easier for
companies of any size to create and deliver relevant, compelling and
personalized content—in any language—to engage and convert customers
across websites, mobile apps, and other digital initiatives.
Umbraco 8, built on the Microsoft .Net platform, now includes several
industry-first features and functionalities focused on simplicity,
stability, and usability:
-
Language Variants—allows variants of the same content in one project,
greatly reducing the complexity of managing multilingual content,
without needing development to get similar capabilities.
-
Infinite Editing—enables editors to seamlessly move back and forth
between different parts of the website, supporting modern content
creation without compromising workflow
-
Content Apps—offers easy access to “best of breed” third-party
applications for additional functionality as well as new content-aware
features that gives end-users an entirely new way to extend, learn,
evaluate, and as a result, improve their content.
“Content is still king, and these new features in Umbraco 8 help support
the creation of compelling and highly effective content that will reach
all key audiences without the technology getting in the way,” said Niels
Hartvig, Umbraco’s founder and chief unicorn. “With Umbraco 8, creating
multilingual sites is as easy as clicking a couple of buttons. Editors
can seamlessly move through a jungle of content. And content creators
can get valuable insights into which content is having the most impact,
and why, so they can produce what will more effectively generate what we
all want from a website—more sales.”
The “Next Level” of Umbraco Arrives
According to Scandia
CEO and founder Nik Wahlberg, a long-time gold partner and Umbraco user,
“Umbraco has always been more than just a CMS, but this release takes
the powerful application development platform to the next level
entirely.”
“With Umbraco 8, our clients now gain a slew of modern and
much-anticipated features, from content variations for
multilingualization and personalization to best of breed apps and a
streamlined user experience,” Wahlberg added. “With Umbraco Headless
following shortly to serve both our Web and mobile initiatives, both
Umbraco and our clients in financial services and identity protection
look forward to Umbraco's steady growth.”
Marcel
Digital, a Chicago-based digital agency and Umbraco gold partner,
expects Umbraco 8 to give his clients, and the visitors to their
websites, an even greater overall experience. “With Umbraco 8, site
owners can give their website visitors a more relevant and personalized
browsing experience that generates more website engagement, along with
increased sales,” said Peter Delehanty, marketing manager, Marcel
Digital. “In addition, with Infinite Editing, our clients can now edit a
page of their website by simply clicking on the content or media and
making the changes right there in the window, with the changes
immediately effective. It’s a huge time saver.”
Umbraco Awards Nominations Due by March 22
Nominations are open for the 2019 Umbraco Awards, an annual program
honoring the best Umbraco projects in 10 categories, including Best
Cloud Solution, Best Custom Solution, Best Editing Experience, Best Gold
Partner Solution, Best Certified Partner Solution, Best Designed Site,
Best New Tech, Package Award, Best Content app (Umbraco 8) and the
Jury’s Choice Award. Nominate at https://codegarden19.com/umbraco-awards-2019/
Winners will be announced at Codegarden
2019 on May 22-24 in Odense, Denmark.
About Umbraco
Umbraco is
an open source CMS built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Often referred
to as the “Friendly CMS,” Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and
freedom to build website, apps and other solutions with the look and
features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to
easily and quickly get content in front of their customers as quickly as
possible. Created in 2005 by Danish developer Niels
Hartvig, Umbraco also offers the Umbraco Cloud, providing all-in-one
Azure hosting and predictability in cost, performance and time. More
than 500,000 websites run live on UmbracoCMS and the Umbraco Cloud,
supported by more than 220,000 very active Umbraco community members.
For more information, visit www.umbraco.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005294/en/