Unanet : Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity to Extend Market Leadership in Project-Based ERP Software

Funding will be used to accelerate growth, further enhance Unanet’s product, and expand the organization

Unanet, the leading project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, announced today that it has received a significant growth equity investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies.

The funding will allow Unanet to consolidate its leadership position in project management and ERP software. Through the optimization and enhancement of the Unanet one database solution, Unanet will better serve clients across all industries, including government contractors, architecture and engineering firms, and consulting organizations.

“JMI will be an exceptional partner for Unanet’s next phase of growth,” said Fran Craig, Founder and CEO of Unanet. “Its shared customer-centric culture, network, and expertise in scaling market-leading SaaS companies will provide greater opportunities to Unanet’s employees, customers, and partners. All will benefit from an even stronger product, service offering, and overall customer experience.”

Unanet’s natively developed Cloud platform offers project management and enterprise resource planning capabilities in an integrated application. By integrating the key business functions in one system, customers report 50% lower G&A headcount relative to competitive systems, higher project-level profitability, real-time visibility to support decision making, and a significant reduction in administrative process.

“Unanet has established itself as the leading project-based ERP provider on the strength of its streamlined approach to optimizing the workplace,” said David Greenberg, General Partner at JMI Equity. “We are pleased to make this investment and apply our expertise and resources to help the company continue to grow.”

“Fran and her leadership team have built a company that is well positioned for sustained growth,” added Krishna Potarazu, Partner at JMI Equity. “We look forward to partnering with the Unanet team to continue enhancing the product offering, expanding into new industries, and pursuing operational initiatives that will propel Unanet forward.”

About Unanet

Over 1,200 professional services organizations trust Unanet’s ERP platform to scale their businesses while drastically reducing G&A in a “Single Source of Truth”. Unanet optimizes skills management, resource scheduling, budgeting & planning, time & expense reporting, billing & revenue recognition, real-time project management analytics and dashboards, and GL, AP, AR, cost pool calculations, and indirect allocations. Our customers report 50% lower G&A headcount than those running competitive systems and can reduce effort on administrative processes by 90%. Unanet was founded in 1998 and is based in Dulles, Virginia. For more information visit www.Unanet.com.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 145 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 95 exits and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information visit www.jmi.com.

