Unanet : Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity to Extend Market Leadership in Project-Based ERP Software

Unanet, the leading project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
provider, announced today that it has received a significant growth
equity investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused
on investing in leading software companies.
The funding will allow Unanet to consolidate its leadership position in
project management and ERP software. Through the optimization and
enhancement of the Unanet one database solution, Unanet will better
serve clients across all industries, including government contractors,
architecture and engineering firms, and consulting organizations.
“JMI will be an exceptional partner for Unanet’s next phase of growth,”
said Fran Craig, Founder and CEO of Unanet. “Its shared customer-centric
culture, network, and expertise in scaling market-leading SaaS companies
will provide greater opportunities to Unanet’s employees, customers, and
partners. All will benefit from an even stronger product, service
offering, and overall customer experience.”
Unanet’s natively developed Cloud platform offers project management and
enterprise resource planning capabilities in an integrated application.
By integrating the key business functions in one system, customers
report 50% lower G&A headcount relative to competitive systems, higher
project-level profitability, real-time visibility to support decision
making, and a significant reduction in administrative process.
“Unanet has established itself as the leading project-based ERP provider
on the strength of its streamlined approach to optimizing the
workplace,” said David Greenberg, General Partner at JMI Equity. “We are
pleased to make this investment and apply our expertise and resources to
help the company continue to grow.”
“Fran and her leadership team have built a company that is well
positioned for sustained growth,” added Krishna Potarazu, Partner at JMI
Equity. “We look forward to partnering with the Unanet team to continue
enhancing the product offering, expanding into new industries, and
pursuing operational initiatives that will propel Unanet forward.”
About Unanet
Over 1,200 professional services organizations trust Unanet’s ERP
platform to scale their businesses while drastically reducing G&A in a
“Single Source of Truth”. Unanet optimizes skills management, resource
scheduling, budgeting & planning, time & expense reporting, billing &
revenue recognition, real-time project management analytics and
dashboards, and GL, AP, AR, cost pool calculations, and indirect
allocations. Our customers report 50% lower G&A headcount than those
running competitive systems and can reduce effort on administrative
processes by 90%. Unanet was founded in 1998 and is based in Dulles,
Virginia. For more information visit www.Unanet.com.
About JMI Equity
JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading
software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 145
businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 95 exits
and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with
exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry
leaders. For more information visit www.jmi.com.
