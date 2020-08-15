Log in
Unbounce Alternatives & Competitors (2020): Blog Charge Lists Top Landing Page Builders

08/15/2020 | 06:42am EDT

Digital marketing specialists at BlogCharge.com round up the best Unbounce alternatives and competitors

In search of the best Unbounce alternatives and competitors in 2020? The digital marketers on Blog Charge report that Instapage, Landingi, and Leadpages are the leading alternatives to the popular landing page builder.

To complete the list of the top Unbounce alternatives and competitors, the Blog Charge team reviewed an array of landing page builders’ template options, features, tools, ease of use, and pricing plans.

Blog Charge reports that Instapage is the best Unbounce alternative overall:

“Instapage remains one of Unbounce’s biggest rivals among landing page builders, thanks to its extra-intuitive platform and landing page editor. Instapage also boasts more than 500 elegant, professional-looking templates that can be easily customized to match your branding, making it the best Unbounce alternative and a chief competitor if the cost is no object.”

Those on the market for a more cost-effective alternative to Unbounce can opt for Leadpages instead, Blog Charge suggests. Having said that, Leadpages cannot compete against Unbounce when it comes to ease of use and template designs:

“Just like Unbounce, Leadpages lets you design unlimited landing pages at a fraction of Unbounce’s monthly cost. Its entry-level plan offers one site, unlimited landing pages, pop-ups, sticky bars, and unlimited traffic and leads. However, in terms of which landing page builder helps deliver more stunning designs and images, Unbounce still wins.”

Read the complete list and review of the top Unbounce alternatives and competitors at BlogCharge.com.

About Blog Charge: Blog Charge is an online hub for website tips and advice. As an affiliate Blog Charge earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
