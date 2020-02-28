Log in
Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024 | Abundance of Unconventional Gas Resources to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 10:01am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the unconventional gas market and it is poised to grow by USD 41.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Abundance of unconventional gas resources has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Unconventional Gas Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Shale Gas
  • Tight Gas
  • Coalbed Methane

End-User

  • Power Generation
  • Residential and Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • Apac
  • Europe
  • Mea
  • North America
  • South America

Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our unconventional gas market report covers the following areas:

  • Unconventional Gas Market size
  • Unconventional Gas Market trends
  • Unconventional Gas Market industry analysis

This study identifies technology development in hydraulic fracturing process as one of the prime reasons driving the unconventional gas market growth during the next few years.

Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the unconventional gas market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Santos Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and YPF SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the unconventional gas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist unconventional gas market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the unconventional gas market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the unconventional gas market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of unconventional gas market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


