Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024 | Abundance of Unconventional Gas Resources to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the unconventional gas market and it is poised to grow by USD 41.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Abundance of unconventional gas resources has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Unconventional Gas Market is segmented as below:

Type

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed Methane

End-User

Power Generation

Residential and Commercial

Industrial

Others

Geographic segmentation

Apac

Europe

Mea

North America

South America



Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our unconventional gas market report covers the following areas:

Unconventional Gas Market size

Unconventional Gas Market trends

Unconventional Gas Market industry analysis

This study identifies technology development in hydraulic fracturing process as one of the prime reasons driving the unconventional gas market growth during the next few years.

Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the unconventional gas market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., PetroChina Co. Ltd., PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Santos Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and YPF SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the unconventional gas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.





Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist unconventional gas market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the unconventional gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the unconventional gas market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of unconventional gas market vendors

