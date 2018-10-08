Under-the-Radar Atlanta Hotel Restaurant for Your Next Power Lunch

Atlanta, Oct. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the corner of Perimeter Center and Hammond Drive, the newly renovated Atlanta Marriot Perimeter Center is close enough to say you stayed nearby for lunch, but far enough from the city limit to give you time to burn off some of what you’ll find on the menu. It’s also a welcome addition to the options enticing Dunwoody-based lunchers, as it’s both off the beaten path (read: not at the mall) and brand-new.

Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Great Room



Atlanta Marriott Perimeter new M Club





Inside the new hotel is a sprawling, bright restaurant with cushy seating, power-stripped tables and a breezy terrace inviting diners for breakfast, lunch and dinner – laptops and smartphones optional. Executive Chef Jeffrey James opened The Greatroom with a vibrant menu that combines global flavors with true southern comfort, something hard to resist for the greater population of Atlanta – whether you’re an overnight guest or not.



It’ll be hard to narrow it down but start with the braised pork belly arepas before you do so. Made with jalapeno cream cheese, pickled cauliflower relish, bacon and peppadew peppers on tender, flaky buns, it’s a perfectly succulent, subtly spicy bite that sets expectations high for the remainder of your meal. Split the BBQ chicken flatbread, piled high with sweet BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, gouda and alfredo cheeses, crunchy scallions and more fiery peppadew peppers. Other notables include the hearty Guinness braised brisket sandwich or the unique quinoa bowl packed with protein and power foods.

On the lighter side, the chicken avocado salad is a fresh bowl filled with artisanal lettuce, juicy blackened chicken, shaved red onion, black beans, heirloom tomatoes and a perfectly acidic cilantro lime vinaigrette. If you’ve got the room, order the boozy banana pudding – but heed this warning and clear your afternoon, because office naps may no longer be optional.





About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

Attachments

Denise Gaines, Director of Sales and Marketing ATLANTA MARRIOTT PERIMETER CENTER | 246 Perimeter Center Parkway | Atlanta, GA 30346 770.730.3273 Denise.Gaines@marriott.com