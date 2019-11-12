Under your nose: How response to natural gas leaks could change through new research

The METEC facility, located at the CSU Foothills Campus, provides a space that models natural gas facilities so that researchers can test low-cost methane sensing technologies and evaluate their performance. Part of this setup includes an underground pipeline testbed. This gives researchers the chance to test how different conditions under the surface, such as soil type and moisture level, affect natural gas leaks, as well as how different surfaces like pavement or vegetation affect the leak.

Clay Bell, a research scientist at the CSU Energy Institute, has helped coordinate this project and run experiments at the METEC pipeline testbed. 'Gas distribution pipelines are under our city streets and supply gas to our homes,' he said. 'They are much closer to the public than much of the other natural gas infrastructure, and therefore, a leak is a significant safety concern.'

Collaboration is key on these kinds of issues. 'For us to actually go after interesting problems, we need diverse expertise - in house or at universities. That's why we work closely with UT Arlington,' said Zimmerle.

Bell will also be working with industry partners to develop and implement a measurement protocol for field measurements. 'Our team will go to leak locations with our industry partners to measure the extent of gas migration and the emission rate of leaks,' Bell said. 'This data will help validate the models developed under this project, and ultimately help us understand how gas migrates and saturates soil in the event of an underground leak.'

The ultimate goal of the research is to provide guidelines for gas company employees and first responders when they arrive at a leak location.

George Smith, supervisor of gas operations at Dominion Energy, said the company was motivated to join the effort because there are currently no standard protocols that consider all of the factors in gas migration. Smith said they hope the information collected in this study will help them develop a set of standard operating procedures to help protect customers, employees and the general public.