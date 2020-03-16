Understanding Online Buyer Behavior without Using Third-Party Cookies

As the need for protecting privacy on e-commerce sites intensifies, Fanplayr’s approach provides insight without compromising the personal data of online shoppers.

With Google’s recent announcement that advertising cookies will be restricted, and eventually eliminated, many businesses are now wondering how they will be able to track buyer behavior. However, Fanplayr, the leader in targeted, real-time e-commerce conversion solutions, understands that third-party cookies aren’t necessary to understand the site metrics that lead to conversions.

Simon Yencken, Founder and CEO of Fanplayr, believes that this announcement to reduce and eliminate third-party cookies is not the end of the e-commerce world. “Understandably, many businesses are concerned about how they will track the browsing habits of visitors to their site,” explains Yencken. “However, third party cookies are simply unnecessary when behavioral data can be obtained without compromising their privacy.”

In response to greater privacy controls, Google has decided to completely eliminate support for third-party cookies by 2022 from its Chrome browser. These changes will affect anyone with a website, including advertisers, publishers, and agencies. Many marketers have been left frustrated, wondering how they will be able to improve personalization and grow their customer base. Third-party cookies have long been a way for companies to understand the purchasing behavior of visitors to their sites, sending the buyer’s information to many different entities. Yet, this same behavior can be tracked without compromising a buyer’s personal information.

Because behavioral data drives the decision making process for today’s customers, each site visit provides users’ behavioral signals. These are the true indicators of intent. Fanplayr's Behavioral Personalization Solution gives retailers best-in class real-time analytics and segmentation, targeting site visitors in real-time with personalized content and offers, to improve yield and customer loyalty.

By utilizing the real-time analytic insight and targeting capabilities of the Fanplayr platform, companies still have the opportunity to gather the behavioral data they need to better understand their customers. Businesses can safely identify key characteristics among converting customer profiles to determine segmentation and targeting strategies.

With data privacy being so important in the online sector, Fanplayr is confident that their platform can address the needs of businesses seeking online consumer behavioral data. “I believe Google’s decision largely favors the Fanplayr approach,” states Rajiv Sunkara, CTO and Co-Founder of Fanplayr. “Our platform is more focused on the behavior of visitors to the seller/service provider website, versus amassing data from across multiple sources.”

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is the leader in making behavioral data actionable to drive personalized online experiences. By understanding the purpose and intent of online visitors, Fanplayr uses machine learning and AI to enable marketers to increase conversion rates and revenue, to collect more leads, and to retarget visitors and customers with personalized recommendations during and subsequent to the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. More information is available at http://www.fanplayr.com.

