Understanding the Four Key Challenges in the Regenerative Medicine Market | Infiniti's Industry Analysts Identify and Discuss

The regenerative medicine market is the hive of innovation in modern science. Experts expect a rapid pace of development in the regenerative medicine market over the next decade. The increasing investments in R&D activities and the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the US are key factors in fueling demand. Further, strategic alliances among vendors will have a significant impact on the overall market growth and innovation. Several roadblocks to commercially viable therapies have made it challenging to deliver regenerative medicines. In their latest article, Infiniti’s industry analysts highlight some of the most critical and pressing manufacturing challenges in regenerative medicine products.

“We can expect a rapid pace of development in the US regenerative medicine market over the next decade. Some of the key factors fueling demand include the increasing investments in R&D activities and the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the country,” says a product development strategy expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti’s industry analysts highlighted the following four key challenges in the regenerative medicine market:

Cell therapy manufacturing processes are highly expensive

Due to obsolete technologies, the manufacture of regenerative medicine misses the opportunity to improve quality

Due to the critical nanostructural features of regenerative medicine products, they may not be compatible with standard, top-down manufacturing

The clinical supply chains are incredibly complex, and the resources are yet to be appropriately allocated

