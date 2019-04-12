Understanding the Importance of Analytics in Inventory and Supply Chain Management | A Storyboard by Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its storyboard
on the benefits of leveraging analytics for supply
chain and inventory management. Companies across industries are
facing problems associated with the complexity of the analysis needed to
identify inventory management trends, the volume of inventory
transactions, sales, and demand forecasting. By leveraging analytics in
supply chain and inventory management organizations can optimize
inventory, make well-informed business decisions, improve the bottom
line, boost supply chain flexibility, and optimize resource usage.
Understanding the importance of analytics in inventory and supply chain management (Graphic: Business Wire)
Analytics solutions can help in optimizing logistics and
increasing operational efficiency. Get
in touch with our experts for detailed insights.
Role of analytics in inventory and supply chain management
#1: How leveraging analytics can help in inventory management?
Reducing inventory holdings is a difficult task for businesses but if
you have the right inventory optimization strategy in place, it can make
this task easy. Quantzig’s analytics solutions take warehouse inventory
management to the next level and offer a comprehensive view of various
demand and supply signals within the supply chain. Download
this free resource to gain actionable insights into essential
steps to build an inventory optimization strategy.
Request
a free proposal today to know more about our portfolio
of supply chain analytics solutions.
#2: What are the best practices for warehouse inventory optimization?
Monitoring and maintaining optimal levels of warehouse inventory is not
very easy for businesses. However, companies that succeed in doing so
have been able to drive sales and boost customer satisfaction rates. Download
this free resource to know more about the best practices that
determine the most successful approaches to the complex process of
inventory management.
Request
for more information to know more about the benefits
of leveraging analytics solutions for supply chain and inventory
management.
#3: What are the transformational impacts of analytics on the supply
chain?
Businesses struggle when it comes to understanding digital customer
behaviors and market trends amidst data explosion. But leveraging
analytics solutions can help in dealing with such issues head-on.
Incorporating analytics into supply chain management can affect both the
top and bottom-line business results. Download
this free resource to know how a modern and digital supply chain
network can help in inventory management and improve the entire supply
chain operations.
Incorporating analytics in the supply chain can help you cut
through the competition and gain a winning edge. Request
a free demo now! to know more
