Understanding the Importance of Analytics in Inventory and Supply Chain Management | A Storyboard by Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its storyboard on the benefits of leveraging analytics for supply chain and inventory management. Companies across industries are facing problems associated with the complexity of the analysis needed to identify inventory management trends, the volume of inventory transactions, sales, and demand forecasting. By leveraging analytics in supply chain and inventory management organizations can optimize inventory, make well-informed business decisions, improve the bottom line, boost supply chain flexibility, and optimize resource usage.

Role of analytics in inventory and supply chain management

#1: How leveraging analytics can help in inventory management?

Reducing inventory holdings is a difficult task for businesses but if you have the right inventory optimization strategy in place, it can make this task easy. Quantzig’s analytics solutions take warehouse inventory management to the next level and offer a comprehensive view of various demand and supply signals within the supply chain. Download this free resource to gain actionable insights into essential steps to build an inventory optimization strategy.

#2: What are the best practices for warehouse inventory optimization?

Monitoring and maintaining optimal levels of warehouse inventory is not very easy for businesses. However, companies that succeed in doing so have been able to drive sales and boost customer satisfaction rates. Download this free resource to know more about the best practices that determine the most successful approaches to the complex process of inventory management.

#3: What are the transformational impacts of analytics on the supply chain?

Businesses struggle when it comes to understanding digital customer behaviors and market trends amidst data explosion. But leveraging analytics solutions can help in dealing with such issues head-on. Incorporating analytics into supply chain management can affect both the top and bottom-line business results. Download this free resource to know how a modern and digital supply chain network can help in inventory management and improve the entire supply chain operations.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

