Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹19,000 cr on May 08, 2020

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on May 08, 2020.

As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore) Security Notified Amount Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) amount per PD Minimum bidding commitment per PD under ACU auction 5.09% GS 2022 3,000 72 72 New GS 2030

(maturing on May 11, 2030) 10,000 239 239 7.19% GS 2060 6,000 143 143

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on May 08, 2020 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09.00 A.M. and 09.30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

