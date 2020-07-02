�से�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
July 02, 2020
Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹30,000 cr on July 03, 2020
Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on July 03, 2020.
As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:
(₹in crore)
|
Security
|
Notified Amount
|
Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) amount per PD
|
Minimum bidding commitment per PD under ACU auction
|
5.09% GS 2022
|
3,000
|
72
|
72
|
5.79% GS 2030
|
18,000
|
429
|
429
|
GOI FRB 2033
|
4,000
|
96
|
96
|
7.19% GS 2060
|
5,000
|
120
|
120
The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method onJuly 03, 2020(Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between09.00 A.M. and 09.30
A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.
The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.
Ajit Prasad
Press Release: 2020-2021/9
Director
