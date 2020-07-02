Log in
Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹30,000 cr on July 03, 2020

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

�स�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website :www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 02, 2020

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on July 03, 2020.

As per revised scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹in crore)

Security

Notified Amount

Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) amount per PD

Minimum bidding commitment per PD under ACU auction

5.09% GS 2022

3,000

72

72

5.79% GS 2030

18,000

429

429

GOI FRB 2033

4,000

96

96

7.19% GS 2060

5,000

120

120

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method onJuly 03, 2020(Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between09.00 A.M. and 09.30

A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Ajit Prasad

Press Release: 2020-2021/9

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
