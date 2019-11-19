Unearth the Magic Mushroom at Springbok Casino

Latest Realtime Gaming slot lands at South Africa’s most popular online casino and takes players on a magical and enchanted adventure

Players at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino, are being welcomed into the enchanted forest in search of the mythical Magic Mushroom entrusted by Faeries to reward incredible wealth to those that find it.

Magic Mushroom is an all-ways-wins slot from Realtime Gaming. It has 27 active win lines with a maximum win of 540x the player’s original bet. It takes players on a magical, dream-like, treasure-filled adventure as they search for the Magic Mushroom symbol.

The Magic Mushroom symbol is Wild and substitutes for all other symbols. If three Magic Mushroom symbols stack on the middle reel, the Respin feature is triggered and sees the Wild symbols remain expanded, with reel one and reel three featuring a blank and a randomly selected symbol.

Land the right combination and players can unearth big, mega and even huge wins that even the Faeries would be envious of.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Faerie themed slots are among the most popular at Springbok Casino and we are in no doubt that Magic Mushroom will be rising to the top of the charts in no time whatsoever.

“It immerses players in a mythical adventure with the chance to unearth big, mega and even huge wins when the Wild Magic Mushrooms symbols land and stack and deliver mesmerising Respins.”

Magic Mushroom launches at Springbok Casino on 11th of December and can be accessed via download, instant play, mobile and native application.

