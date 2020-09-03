Log in
Unemployment Claims Expected to Ease

09/03/2020 | 05:45am EDT

By Eric Morath

Applications for unemployment benefits are expected to have eased again last week, a possible sign of a slowly improving labor market and the impact of a new measurement method.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits had stabilized near 1 million in recent weeks, remaining well above the highest level recorded before this year. Similarly, the number receiving unemployment payments edged down this summer, but also has been well above any level recorded before the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday's report, however, comes with some uncertainty because it will be calculated using a new methodology to adjust for seasonal factors. Under the new method, updated seasonally adjusted data should be more in line with the unadjusted data, JPMorgan Chase Co. economist Daniel Silver said. Unadjusted claims have most weeks been lower than the more widely reported adjusted figure since early March.

Seasonal adjustments are meant to account for regular swings in layoffs that occur during certain times of the year, such as around holidays. The coronavirus, however, didn't align with historical patterns and likely led seasonal adjustments to overstate the actual number of weekly unemployment claims, economists say.

A Labor Department spokesman said the new methodology will be applied to Thursday's report and those released going forward. He said data published before the Thursday release won't be revised at this time.

Forecasting firm IHS Markit estimates that if the Labor Department had changed its data methodology at the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative number of seasonally adjusted jobless claims could be about 4 million lower since mid-March.

While that would be a significant revision, it doesn't change the overall narrative: The pandemic and related shutdowns caused layoffs to soar to levels never previously recorded in data back to the 1960s, and the amount is still likely to remain near levels associated with recessions in the near term.

Jobless claims data comes a day ahead of the August jobs report, the government's broadest look at the labor market. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the report will show employers added 1.3 million jobs, reflecting strong but easing job growth. The economists project the unemployment rate will fall to 9.8%. That would be the first time the unemployment rate declined below 10% since March -- 10% was the peak jobless rate of the previous recession. The rate was 3.5% in February, a half-century low, just ahead of the pandemic.

The elevated level of jobless claims is one of several markers showing the labor market is far from healed. While weekly claims are down from a peak of more than 6 million in late March, the recent level remains well above the about 200,000 claims filed weekly in February. Before this year, the most claims filed in a single week was 695,000 in 1982.

Private-sector measures show the number of open jobs has plateaued and the growth in worker shifts has slowed from the spring. And several large employers have warned of job cuts. United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it planned to cut 16,370 staff amid a pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand, Ford Motor Co. is offering buyouts to salaried employees with the aim of cutting 1,400 workers, and cities have said they are contemplating staff cuts.

Kimberly Blevins, 37 years old of Wilmington, Del., said she was laid off from her housekeeping job at a Holiday Inn in March, and hasn't been able to find a job to support herself and her 3-year-old son.

"It's flipped our world upside down," she said. "I've put in applications left and right, but most companies haven't even hired back all their old people yet."

Ms. Blevins is receiving unemployment benefits, but after the $600 federal enhancement to benefits expired at the end of July, her weekly payment fell to $69, she said. She broke her apartment lease and moved in with her mother.

"I'm hurting my mom financially," Ms. Blevins said. "She can't afford to take care of us on her Social Security."

President Trump signed an executive action last month allowing states to tap disaster-relief funds to pay for a $300 a week in enhanced aid on top of state benefits. More than 40 states have received federal approval to distribute the extra payments, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some states, including Arizona and Louisiana, have already started delivering the money to individuals.

The Labor Department estimates it could take an average of three weeks for states to disburse the supplemental assistance. The money to fund the extra payments is limited, and could be exhausted in five or six weeks, depending on the number who qualify for such funds.

There are jobs available for unemployed workers in fields such as manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, said Deb Thorpe, president of Troy, Mich., staffing firm Kelly Professional & Industrial. But she said hiring has plateaued recently in manufacturing and jobs opening are down 20% from a year ago.

Still, it is hard for firms to fill such jobs, which range in pay from $13 to $17 an hour, she said. Workers remain concerned about safety and school closures mean many don't have child care. Until recently, enhanced benefits meant many workers received more from benefits than they would receive in work pay. Ms. Thorpe said the no-show rate for new hires fell to about 20% after the enhanced benefits expired, from 40%, but the rate remains more than double a year ago.

"We are seeing moderate demand for workers," she said. "And more people are coming back to work because they want financial stability -- they have bills to pay."

Sarah Chaney contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

