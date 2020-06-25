Unemployment Claims to Show Pace of Jobs-Market Healing

By Sarah Chaney

The number of workers seeking and receiving unemployment benefits, slated to be released Thursday, will offer fresh insight into the labor market's recovery after shedding millions of jobs owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The benefits total, known as continuing claims, has stabilized near a historically high 20 million after peaking at 24.9 million in early May.

The number of applications for benefits has slowly decreased from a late March peak of nearly 7 million, but remains well above prepandemic levels -- about 1.5 million in recent weeks. While these numbers have offered signs the labor market is slowly healing, economists said a recent increase in coronavirus cases could affect efforts to reopen the economy and get people back to work.

"We're seeing a slowdown in layoffs, but hiring hasn't picked up a tremendous amount," said Nick Bunker, economist at the job site Indeed. "The recovery from this is going to potentially be a very long slog if we can't get the virus under control quickly."

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect first-time applications for jobless benefits were 1.35 million last week, which would be a slight decline from a week earlier.

States where the coronavirus is spreading the most are experiencing a slowdown in economic activity, according to Jefferies. Some states, such as Arizona, Texas and Utah, are seeing contractions in activity, Jefferies added.

The claims trend mirrors shifts in other segments of the economy, indicating conditions are improving but have much ground to regain. For instance, retail spending rose sharply last month, but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic upended the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department will publish data on June hiring next week. Employers added to payrolls in May. Still, overall employment was down by about 20 million compared with February.

"There's still this two tracks of this ongoing hemorrhaging of jobs while we also see a lot of people getting rehired," said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute.

Some policy makers pointed to strong job growth in May as evidence the federal government doesn't need to extend an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, which are slated to expire at the end of next month. That $600, which comes in addition to benefits provided by states, was included in a federal stimulus package to help laid-off workers weather the crisis.

Earlier this week, new findings from the Brookings Institution concluded that states with more-generous unemployment benefits experienced faster recoveries, including greater rehiring and fewer layoffs.

On the other hand, the Congressional Budget Office projected extending the extra $600 in benefits through next January would lead to a decline in employment for the remainder of this year and all of next.

The government also expanded unemployment benefits to include those who were previously ineligible for such aid, such as self-employed and gig-economy workers. Two weeks ago, 761,000 sought benefits through that federal program, which are tabulated separately from regular state claims.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com