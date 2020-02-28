Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Feb N/A 50.8* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 50.8 (11) 50.9 1000 Construction Spending Jan +1.0% (7) -0.2% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +150K (5) +291K 0945 Markit Services PMI Feb N/A 49.4* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 55.3 (11) 55.5 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 29 215K (6) 219K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +1.4% (8) +1.4%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +1.4% (8) +1.4%** 1000 Factory Orders Jan +0.0% (7) +1.8% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +175K (11) +225K 0830 Unemployment Rate Feb 3.5% (11) 3.6% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Feb +0.3% (10) +0.25% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Feb +3.0% (6) +3.1% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $46.0B (8) $48.88B 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jan -0.1% (5) -0.2% 1500 Consumer Credit Jan N/A +$22.06B *Feb Flash Reading **4Q Prelim Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

