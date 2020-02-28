Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Feb N/A 50.8*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 50.8 (11) 50.9
1000 Construction Spending Jan +1.0% (7) -0.2%
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +150K (5) +291K
0945 Markit Services PMI Feb N/A 49.4*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 55.3 (11) 55.5
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 29 215K (6) 219K
0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +1.4% (8) +1.4%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +1.4% (8) +1.4%**
1000 Factory Orders Jan +0.0% (7) +1.8%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +175K (11) +225K
0830 Unemployment Rate Feb 3.5% (11) 3.6%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Feb +0.3% (10) +0.25%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Feb +3.0% (6) +3.1%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $46.0B (8) $48.88B
1000 Wholesale Inventories Jan -0.1% (5) -0.2%
1500 Consumer Credit Jan N/A +$22.06B
*Feb Flash Reading
**4Q Prelim Reading
***All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
