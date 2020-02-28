Log in
News : Commodities
Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

02/28/2020 | 02:15pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Feb       N/A           50.8* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Feb       50.8   (11)   50.9 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jan      +1.0%   (7)   -0.2% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Feb      +150K   (5)   +291K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Feb       N/A           49.4* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Feb       55.3   (11)   55.5 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 29    215K   (6)    219K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      4Q       +1.4%   (8)   +1.4%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  4Q       +1.4%   (8)   +1.4%** 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jan      +0.0%   (7)   +1.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Feb      +175K   (11)  +225K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Feb       3.5%   (11)   3.6% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Feb      +0.3%   (10)  +0.25% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Feb      +3.0%   (6)   +3.1% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jan      $46.0B  (8)   $48.88B 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jan      -0.1%   (5)   -0.2% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jan       N/A         +$22.06B 
 
*Feb Flash Reading 
**4Q Prelim Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

