Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Unemployment Rate Seen Holding at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Aug      +150K   (23)  +164K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Aug       3.7%   (21)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*      Aug      +0.3%   (19)  +0.29% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*      Aug      +3.1%   (10)  +3.2% 
 
*all private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:23aCopper Extends Rebound on Optimism About Trade
DJ
10:15aUnemployment Rate Seen Holding at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
09:45aSilver Lake Makes New $1 Billion Investment in Motorola Solutions -- Update
DJ
09:43aOil rises to $61 on trade hopes; U.S. inventories eyed
RE
09:41aOil rises to $61 on trade hopes; U.S. inventories eyed
RE
08:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Global Economic Uncertainty And Rising Negative-Yielding Debt Are Still Supporting Gold ETFs Inflows
TI
07:29aEquinor Confirms Personnel in Bahamas Are Safe, But Oil Terminal Sustained Damage
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:50aJapan's retail gold price clambers to highest since 1980 amid global economy jitters
RE
06:42aMOTOROLA : Silver Lake Makes New $1 Billion Investment in Motorola Solutions
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
3BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
4Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
5MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group