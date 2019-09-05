Unemployment Rate Seen Holding at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +150K (23) +164K
0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 3.7% (21) 3.7%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Aug +0.3% (19) +0.29%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Aug +3.1% (10) +3.2%
*all private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
