Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jul      +150K   (10)  +102K 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       2Q       +0.7%   (17)  +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jul       50.5   (10)   49.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 27     214K   (14)   206K 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jul       N/A           50.0* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jul       51.7   (21)   51.7 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jun      +0.1%   (16)  -0.8% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +165K   (21)  +224K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       3.6%   (20)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Jul      +0.2%   (20)  +0.2% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Jul      +3.1%   (12)  +3.1% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $54.6B  (17)  $55.5B 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       98.5   (14)   98.4*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jun      +0.8%   (14)   -0.7% 
 
*July Flash Reading 
**all private-sector workers 
***July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:21aKorea's KNOC switches tactics in bid to sell stake in UK oil producer - sources
RE
10:20aCopper Slides as Trade Hopes Recede
DJ
10:15aPending Home Sales Increased in June
DJ
10:15aUnemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:05aOil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
RE
09:43aConocoPhillips profit misses on lower crude prices, higher spending
RE
09:38aAnalysts cut copper forecasts on worries about Chinese demand
RE
08:11aSingapore's sovereign wealth fund to invest $600 million ADNOC's crude pipelines
RE
07:48aBP Earnings Flat as Production, Strong Trading Offset Lower Oil Prices -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:16aSUGAR : Canal Sugar to build grains terminal in Egypt's Damietta
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group