Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 12.4% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jun +2500K (9) -2760K
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jun 49.7 (6) 49.6*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jun 49.5 (20) 43.1
1000 Construction Spending May +0.6% (16) -2.9%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 27 1380K (15) 1480K
0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +2900K (22) +2509K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 12.4% (22) 13.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jun -0.8% (17) -0.97%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jun +5.4% (8) +6.75%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $53.0B (19) $49.41B
1000 Factory Orders May +8.7% (17) -13.0%
*June Flash Reading
**all private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com