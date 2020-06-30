Log in
Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 12.4% -- Data Week Ahead

06/30/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jun      +2500K  (9)   -2760K 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jun       49.7   (6)    49.6* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jun       49.5   (20)   43.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       May      +0.6%   (16)  -2.9% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 27    1380K  (15)   1480K 
          0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jun      +2900K  (22)  +2509K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jun       12.4%  (22)   13.3% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Jun      -0.8%   (17)  -0.97% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Jun      +5.4%   (8)   +6.75% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          May      $53.0B  (19)  $49.41B 
          1000  Factory Orders              May      +8.7%   (17)  -13.0% 
 
*June Flash Reading 
**all private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

