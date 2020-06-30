Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 12.4% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jun +2500K (9) -2760K 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jun 49.7 (6) 49.6* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jun 49.5 (20) 43.1 1000 Construction Spending May +0.6% (16) -2.9% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 27 1380K (15) 1480K 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +2900K (22) +2509K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 12.4% (22) 13.3% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jun -0.8% (17) -0.97% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jun +5.4% (8) +6.75% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $53.0B (19) $49.41B 1000 Factory Orders May +8.7% (17) -13.0% *June Flash Reading **all private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com