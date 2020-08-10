Unemployment in the Philadelphia Area by County – June 2020

News Release Information 20-1566-PHI

Monday, August 10, 2020

Unemployment Rates in All Area Counties Increased Over the Year

In June, Cecil County, MD, and Chester County, PA, had the lowest unemployment rates in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area at 7.1 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that at 17.7 percent, Philadelphia County, PA, had the highest unemployment rate among the 11 counties that make up the metropolitan area. Nationally, the unemployment was 11.2 percent. (See chart 1. The Technical Note at the end of this release contains the metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Unemployment rates increased for all counties in the Philadelphia metropolitan area from June 2019 to June 2020, ranging from 12.5 percentage points in Camden County, NJ, to 2.8 points in Cecil County, MD. Nationally, the jobless rate increased 7.4 percentage points. (See table A.)

Area Back

data Unemployment rates Change from Jun

2018 Jun

2019 Jun

2020 Jun 2018

to

Jun 2020 Jun 2019

to

Jun 2020 United States 4.2 3.8 11.2 7.0 7.4 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. Metropolitan Statistical Area 4.5 4.1 14.0 9.5 9.9 Philadelphia, Pa. Metropolitan Division 5.4 5.2 16.5 11.1 11.3 Delaware County, PA 4.3 4.1 13.6 9.3 9.5 Philadelphia County, PA 5.9 5.7 17.7 11.8 12.0 Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, Pa. Metropolitan Division 3.6 3.5 11.6 8.0 8.1 Montgomery County, PA 3.6 3.5 11.8 8.2 8.3 Bucks County, PA 3.8 3.7 12.7 8.9 9.0 Chester County, PA 3.4 3.2 10.0 6.6 6.8 Camden, N.J. Metropolitan Division 4.5 3.4 15.1 10.6 11.7 Burlington County, NJ 4.0 3.0 13.7 9.7 10.7 Camden County, NJ 4.9 3.8 16.3 11.4 12.5 Gloucester County, NJ 4.5 3.4 15.4 10.9 12.0 Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ Metropolitan Division 4.3 4.1 12.2 7.9 8.1 New Castle County, DE 4.2 4.1 12.8 8.6 8.7 Cecil County, MD 4.6 4.3 7.1 2.5 2.8 Salem County, NJ 5.8 4.5 14.6 8.8 10.1

Unemployment rates in all 11 Philadelphia-area counties were higher in June 2020 than in June 2018. The two-year jobless rate increases ranged from 11.8 percentage points in Philadelphia County, PA, to 2.5 points in Cecil County, MD. The jobless rate increased 7.0 percentage points nationally.

The June 2020 unemployment rates for the four metropolitan divisions in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area were 16.5 percent in the Philadelphia, PA, division; 15.1 percent in the Camden, NJ, division; 12.2 percent in the Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ, division; and 11.6 percent in the Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA, division. All four divisions had jobless rate increases over the year.

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for July is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Technical Note

This release presents unemployment rate data for states and counties from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, a federal-state cooperative endeavor.

Definitions. The labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employment and unemployment on a place-of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and over. Employed persons are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed persons are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; persons on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed persons. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the labor force.

Methods of Estimation. The LAUS program is a hierarchy of non-survey methodologies for indirectly estimating employment and unemployment in states and local areas. Statewide data are produced through a modeling technique that uses estimates of payroll jobs from the Current Employment Statistics survey and unemployment insurance claims counts from the state workforce agencies to mitigate volatility in the direct CPS tabulations of employment and unemployment, respectively. Data for counties are developed through a building-block approach and adjusted proportionally to state model-based totals. For multi-county areas, such as the metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions delineated by the Office of Management and Budget, estimates are summed from the data for their component counties. Estimates for cities and towns are produced through a disaggregation technique.

Annual revisions. Labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made at the end of each year, usually implemented with January estimates. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model reestimation. All substate estimates are reestimated and adjusted to add to the revised model-based estimates.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, dated April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

The Camden, NJ Metropolitan Division includes Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA Metropolitan Division includes Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Division includes Delaware and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania.

The Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ Metropolitan Division includes New Castle County in Delaware, Cecil County in Maryland, and Salem County in New Jersey.

