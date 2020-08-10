Unemployment in the Pittsburgh Area by County – June 2020

News Release Information 20-1564-PHI

Monday, August 10, 2020

Unemployment Rate Increases in Six of Seven Area Counties Exceed National Rate Increase

In June, Butler County had the lowest unemployment rate in the Pittsburgh, PA Metropolitan Statistical Area at 10.6 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the other six area counties had unemployment rates ranging from 12.3 percent in Westmoreland County to 15.2 percent in Fayette County. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 11.2 percent. (See chart 1. The Technical Note at the end of this release contains the metropolitan area definition. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

In June 2020, all seven Pittsburgh-area counties had over-the-year unemployment rate increases, ranging from 9.9 percentage points in Beaver County to 6.7 points in Butler County. Nationally, the jobless rate increased 7.4 percentage points over the year. (See table A.)

Area Back

data Unemployment rates Change from Jun

2018 Jun

2019 Jun

2020 Jun 2018

to

Jun 2020 Jun 2019

to

Jun 2020 United States 4.2 3.8 11.2 7.0 7.4 Pittsburgh, PA Metropolitan Statistical Area 4.5 4.4 12.6 8.1 8.2 Allegheny County, PA 4.4 4.2 12.6 8.2 8.4 Armstrong County, PA 5.1 4.7 12.3 7.2 7.6 Beaver County, PA 4.9 4.6 14.5 9.6 9.9 Butler County, PA 4.1 3.9 10.6 6.5 6.7 Fayette County, PA 5.9 5.7 15.2 9.3 9.5 Washington County, PA 4.5 4.5 12.8 8.3 8.3 Westmoreland County, PA 4.7 4.7 12.3 7.6 7.6

All seven counties in the Pittsburgh area had unemployment rate increases from June 2018 to June 2020, ranging from 9.6 percentage points in Beaver County to 6.5 points in Butler County. The jobless rate increased 7.0 percentage points nationally.

Technical Note

This release presents unemployment rate data for states and counties from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, a federal-state cooperative endeavor.

Definitions. The labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employment and unemployment on a place-of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and over. Employed persons are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed persons are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; persons on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed persons. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the labor force.

Methods of Estimation. The LAUS program is a hierarchy of non-survey methodologies for indirectly estimating employment and unemployment in states and local areas. Statewide data are produced through a modeling technique that uses estimates of payroll jobs from the Current Employment Statistics survey and unemployment insurance claims counts from the state workforce agencies to mitigate volatility in the direct CPS tabulations of employment and unemployment, respectively. Data for counties are developed through a building-block approach and adjusted proportionally to state model-based totals. For multi-county areas, such as the metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions delineated by the Office of Management and Budget, estimates are summed from the data for their component counties. Estimates for cities and towns are produced through a disaggregation technique.

Annual revisions. Labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made at the end of each year. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model reestimation. All substate estimates are reestimated and adjusted to add to the revised model-based estimates for states.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, dated April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Pittsburgh, PA Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.

