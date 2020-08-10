Unemployment in the Washington Area by County – June 2020

News Release Information 20-1562-PHI

All Area Counties had Unemployment Rates Lower than the National Average

In June, Falls Church City, VA, had the lowest unemployment rate in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that Prince George's County, MD, and Manassas Park City, VA, each had an unemployment rate of 9.9 percent, the highest among the 22 counties and equivalents that make up the metropolitan area. The rates for the remaining 19 counties and equivalents in the area ranged from 9.7 percent in Fredericksburg City, VA, to 5.9 percent in Arlington County, VA. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 11.2 percent. (See chart 1. The Technical Note at the end of this release contains the metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

Unemployment rates in all of the 22 Washington-area counties and equivalents were higher in June 2020 than in June 2019. Manassas Park City, VA, had the area's largest over-the-year increase at 7.3 percentage points, compared to the national rate increase of 7.4 points. Increases in the remaining local area counties ranged from 2.7 percentage points each in Falls Church City, VA, and Calvert County, MD, to 6.6 points in Prince William County, VA. (See table A.)

Jun 2020 United States 4.2 3.8 11.2 7.0 7.4 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area 3.7 3.3 8.4 4.7 5.1 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division 3.7 3.3 8.5 4.8 5.2 District of Columbia 6.1 5.8 9.0 2.9 3.2 Arlington County, VA 2.2 2.0 5.9 3.7 3.9 Clarke County, VA 3.2 2.6 6.2 3.0 3.6 Fairfax County, VA 2.7 2.4 8.1 5.4 5.7 Fauquier County, VA 2.8 2.6 6.4 3.6 3.8 Loudoun County, VA 2.7 2.4 7.7 5.0 5.3 Prince William County, VA 3.0 2.6 9.2 6.2 6.6 Spotsylvania County, VA 3.3 3.1 8.3 5.0 5.2 Stafford County, VA 3.3 2.9 7.8 4.5 4.9 Warren County, VA 3.3 2.9 7.8 4.5 4.9 Alexandria City, VA 2.4 2.2 8.3 5.9 6.1 Fairfax City, VA 2.5 2.2 8.1 5.6 5.9 Falls Church City, VA 2.4 2.2 4.9 2.5 2.7 Fredericksburg City, VA 3.8 3.6 9.7 5.9 6.1 Manassas City, VA 2.8 2.6 9.0 6.2 6.4 Manassas Park City, VA 2.9 2.6 9.9 7.0 7.3 Calvert County, MD 3.9 3.6 6.3 2.4 2.7 Charles County, MD 4.2 3.8 8.4 4.2 4.6 Prince George's County, MD 4.5 4.0 9.9 5.4 5.9 Jefferson County, WV 3.7 3.3 8.6 4.9 5.3 Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division 3.7 3.3 8.0 4.3 4.7 Frederick County, MD 3.9 3.5 7.6 3.7 4.1 Montgomery County, MD 3.6 3.3 8.1 4.5 4.8

Jobless rates in all of the counties and equivalents in the Washington metropolitan area were higher in June 2020 than two years earlier. The jobless rate in Manassas Park City, VA, increased 7.0 percentage points since June 2018. Nationally, the jobless rate also increased 7.0 percentage points. The remaining counties had jobless rate increases ranging from 2.4 percentage points in Calvert County, MD, to 6.2 points each in Prince William County, VA, and Manassas City, VA.

June 2020 unemployment rates for the two metropolitan divisions in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area-Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV and Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD-were at 8.5 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively. The jobless rate in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria division increased 5.2 percentage points over the year, and the rate in the Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville division increased 4.7 points.

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release for July is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Technical Note

This release presents unemployment rate data for states and counties from the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, a federal-state cooperative endeavor.

Definitions. The labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the official national estimates obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), a sample survey of households that is conducted for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau. The LAUS program measures employment and unemployment on a place-of-residence basis. The universe for each is the civilian noninstitutional population 16 years of age and over. Employed persons are those who did any work at all for pay or profit in the reference week (the week including the 12th of the month) or worked 15 hours or more without pay in a family business or farm, plus those not working who had a job from which they were temporarily absent, whether or not paid, for such reasons as labor-management dispute, illness, or vacation. Unemployed persons are those who were not employed during the reference week (based on the definition above), had actively looked for a job sometime in the 4-week period ending with the reference week, and were currently available for work; persons on layoff expecting recall need not be looking for work to be counted as unemployed. The labor force is the sum of employed and unemployed persons. The unemployment rate is the number of unemployed as a percent of the labor force.

Methods of Estimation. The LAUS program is a hierarchy of non-survey methodologies for indirectly estimating employment and unemployment in states and local areas. Statewide data are produced through a modeling technique that uses estimates of payroll jobs from the Current Employment Statistics survey and unemployment insurance claims counts from the state workforce agencies to mitigate volatility in the direct CPS tabulations of employment and unemployment, respectively. Data for counties are developed through a building-block approach and adjusted proportionally to state model-based totals. For multi-county areas, such as the metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions delineated by the Office of Management and Budget, estimates are summed from the data for their component counties. Estimates for cities and towns are produced through a disaggregation technique. A detailed description of the LAUS estimation procedures is available in chapter 4 of the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/lau/pdf/lau.pdf.

Annual revisions. Labor force and unemployment data for prior years reflect adjustments made at the end of each year, usually implemented with January estimates. The adjusted estimates reflect updated population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, any revisions in the other data sources, and model reestimation. All substate estimates are reestimated and adjusted to add to the revised model-based estimates.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, dated April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes the District of Columbia; Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Warren Counties, and Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park Cities in Virginia; Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Jefferson County in West Virginia.

The Silver Spring-Frederick-Rockville, MD Metropolitan Division includes Frederick and Montgomery Counties in Maryland.

