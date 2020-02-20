Log in
News : Companies

Unemployment rate down to 3.0 percent

02/20/2020 | 09:56am EST

In January 2020, there were 4.0 millionpeople in January 2020 who did not have paid work for a variety of reasons. In addition to the unemployed, 3.7 millionpeople had not looked or/nor were immediately available for work recently. These people are not counted towards the labour force. Their number remained the same over the previous three months.

Werkzame beroeps-bevolkingEmployed labour forceWerkloze beroeps-bevolking (ILO-definitie)Unemployed labourforce (ILO definition)BeroepsbevokingLabour fourceNiet-beroepsbevolkingNot included in labourforceBevolking 15 tot 75 jaar,particuliere huishoudens(prognose)Population, 15 to 74 yrs,private households(forecast)Veranderingen beroepsbevolkingChanges in labour force composition

Unemployment indicator

In order to enable comparison of cyclical movements in the labour market between countries, the unemployment indicator of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is often taken as a measure. According to this indicator, the 'unemployed' includes all 15 to 74-year-olds who do not have paid work but who have been looking for paid work recently and who are immediately available.

In January 2020, there were 284 thousandunemployed. For the first time since 2003 - the first year for which monthly figures are available - this number fell below 300 thousand. The previous record low based on monthly figures was reached in April 2019. Subsequently, unemployment increased slightly before declining again in December and January. With 3.0 percentof the labour force, the unemployment rate has never been this low since compilation of monthly figures started.

Show datatableUnemployment and unemployment benefits (x 1,000)Hide datatableUnemployment and unemployment benefits (x 1,000)
Year Month Unemployment indicator (ILO)
(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) 		WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age)
2012 January 486 292
February 482 299
March 487 296
April 502 292
May 501 291
June 502 291
July 518 298
August 517 304
September 530 304
October 539 310
November 554 322
December 572 340
2013 January 589 369
February 601 377
March 619 380
April 625 380
May 632 378
June 648 382
July 666 395
August 670 399
September 675 400
October 680 408
November 677 419
December 687 438
2014 January 691 460
February 699 460
March 692 454
April 684 443
May 672 436
June 656 431
July 648 437
August 637 430
September 630 420
October 632 419
November 635 425
December 643 441
2015 January 645 458
February 633 455
March 626 443
April 625 427
May 617 416
June 611 410
July 603 420
August 604 420
September 609 417
October 616 421
November 596 427
December 588 446
2016 January 574 465
February 581 469
March 574 470
April 572 461
May 560 448
June 550 438
July 541 432
August 521 427
September 510 424
October 502 420
November 499 410
December 482 412
2017 January 480 419
February 473 416
March 463 415
April 456 401
May 456 386
June 446 372
July 436 364
August 426 362
September 422 351
October 404 343
November 397 337
December 395 330
2018 January 380 335
February 367 330
March 357 327
April 355 314
May 352 301
June 354 288
July 348 279
August 353 278
September 343 274
October 337 269
November 326 267
December 329 263
2019 January 329 279
February 312 274
March 307 268
April 300 257
May 302 251
June 313 243
July 313 234
August 321 237
September 323 233
October 323 233
November 324 228
December 302 223
2020 January 284 241

UWV: More unemployment benefits in January

At the end of January, UWV provided 241 thousandcurrent unemployment (WW) benefits. This is 37.6 thousandless than one year previously (-13.5 percent). Relative to the previous month, the number of WW benefits was up by 18 thousand(+8.1 percent). An increase in the number of WW benefitsin January is an annually recurring seasonal pattern. For example, many contracts have expired by the start of the year, and certain activities are periodically halted or reduced in this season, in agriculture and construction for instance.

One person may be entitled to more than one WW benefit at the same time. At the end of January 2020, 236 thousand persons received at least one WW benefit. Of this group, 21.2 percent have been WW recipients for over a year.

Further decline in unemployment among the over-45s

Unemployment among the over-45s declined to 2.1 percentin January. The share of unemployed persons over the age of 45 in the labour force continued to decline over the past three months. Over the course of 2019, unemployment increased slightly among the youngest group and the 25 to 44-year-olds. However, it dropped again recently for both groups to reach rates of 6.4 and 2.7 percentrespectively in January. This is almost equivalent to the level of early 2019.

Unused labour potential

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the size of the employed labour force and the non-employed population. The latter group comprises the unemployed labour force as well as people not included in the labour force (all these groups follow the ILO definition).

However, the unemployed labour force does not represent all unused labour potential. According to the ILO indicator, this includes other groups of people aside from the unemployed. These people have either looked for work recently or are immediately available for work. They are counted towards the unused labour potential but fall outside the scope of the ILO definition of employment. People who work part-time but want to work more hours and are immediately available are also included in the unused labour potential.

These groups are only reported on every quarter in terms of size and composition. The overall picture provided in the table below is based on the latest quarterly figures (Q4 2019). The total unused labour potential in Q4 2019 comprised nearly 982 thousand people, 57 thousand less than one year previously. Development of the total unused labour potential closely follows developments in unemployment.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 14:55:01 UTC
