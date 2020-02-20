Unemployment rate down to 3.0 percent

In January 2020, there were 4.0 millionpeople in January 2020 who did not have paid work for a variety of reasons. In addition to the unemployed, 3.7 millionpeople had not looked or/nor were immediately available for work recently. These people are not counted towards the labour force. Their number remained the same over the previous three months.

In order to enable comparison of cyclical movements in the labour market between countries, the unemployment indicator of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is often taken as a measure. According to this indicator, the 'unemployed' includes all 15 to 74-year-olds who do not have paid work but who have been looking for paid work recently and who are immediately available.

In January 2020, there were 284 thousandunemployed. For the first time since 2003 - the first year for which monthly figures are available - this number fell below 300 thousand. The previous record low based on monthly figures was reached in April 2019. Subsequently, unemployment increased slightly before declining again in December and January. With 3.0 percentof the labour force, the unemployment rate has never been this low since compilation of monthly figures started.

(15 to 74 yrs, seasonally adjusted) WW benefits (15 yrs to pension entitlement age) 2012 January 486 292 February 482 299 March 487 296 April 502 292 May 501 291 June 502 291 July 518 298 August 517 304 September 530 304 October 539 310 November 554 322 December 572 340 2013 January 589 369 February 601 377 March 619 380 April 625 380 May 632 378 June 648 382 July 666 395 August 670 399 September 675 400 October 680 408 November 677 419 December 687 438 2014 January 691 460 February 699 460 March 692 454 April 684 443 May 672 436 June 656 431 July 648 437 August 637 430 September 630 420 October 632 419 November 635 425 December 643 441 2015 January 645 458 February 633 455 March 626 443 April 625 427 May 617 416 June 611 410 July 603 420 August 604 420 September 609 417 October 616 421 November 596 427 December 588 446 2016 January 574 465 February 581 469 March 574 470 April 572 461 May 560 448 June 550 438 July 541 432 August 521 427 September 510 424 October 502 420 November 499 410 December 482 412 2017 January 480 419 February 473 416 March 463 415 April 456 401 May 456 386 June 446 372 July 436 364 August 426 362 September 422 351 October 404 343 November 397 337 December 395 330 2018 January 380 335 February 367 330 March 357 327 April 355 314 May 352 301 June 354 288 July 348 279 August 353 278 September 343 274 October 337 269 November 326 267 December 329 263 2019 January 329 279 February 312 274 March 307 268 April 300 257 May 302 251 June 313 243 July 313 234 August 321 237 September 323 233 October 323 233 November 324 228 December 302 223 2020 January 284 241

UWV: More unemployment benefits in January

At the end of January, UWV provided 241 thousandcurrent unemployment (WW) benefits. This is 37.6 thousandless than one year previously (-13.5 percent). Relative to the previous month, the number of WW benefits was up by 18 thousand(+8.1 percent). An increase in the number of WW benefitsin January is an annually recurring seasonal pattern. For example, many contracts have expired by the start of the year, and certain activities are periodically halted or reduced in this season, in agriculture and construction for instance.

One person may be entitled to more than one WW benefit at the same time. At the end of January 2020, 236 thousand persons received at least one WW benefit. Of this group, 21.2 percent have been WW recipients for over a year.

Further decline in unemployment among the over-45s

Unemployment among the over-45s declined to 2.1 percentin January. The share of unemployed persons over the age of 45 in the labour force continued to decline over the past three months. Over the course of 2019, unemployment increased slightly among the youngest group and the 25 to 44-year-olds. However, it dropped again recently for both groups to reach rates of 6.4 and 2.7 percentrespectively in January. This is almost equivalent to the level of early 2019.

Unused labour potential

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the size of the employed labour force and the non-employed population. The latter group comprises the unemployed labour force as well as people not included in the labour force (all these groups follow the ILO definition).

However, the unemployed labour force does not represent all unused labour potential. According to the ILO indicator, this includes other groups of people aside from the unemployed. These people have either looked for work recently or are immediately available for work. They are counted towards the unused labour potential but fall outside the scope of the ILO definition of employment. People who work part-time but want to work more hours and are immediately available are also included in the unused labour potential.

These groups are only reported on every quarter in terms of size and composition. The overall picture provided in the table below is based on the latest quarterly figures (Q4 2019). The total unused labour potential in Q4 2019 comprised nearly 982 thousand people, 57 thousand less than one year previously. Development of the total unused labour potential closely follows developments in unemployment.

Every month, CBS publishes figures on the labour force in accordance with international guidelines. The corresponding indicators, i.e. the employed and unemployed labour force, are used around the world to describe cyclical developments on the labour market. Monthly figures are essential in this respect. In addition, UWV issues its own monthly figures on unemployment benefits. Figures released by UWV do not correspond one-to-one with the labour force indicators.