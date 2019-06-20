Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unequal's Innovative Head Protection, Used by Professional Athletes, Redesigned for Extreme Sport Athletes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:11am EDT

GLEN MILLS, Pa., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unequal has redesigned its patented Uncap for the more than 16 million skateboarders across the country who needed a nimbler solution for their headgear protection. The Uncap Sport is outfitted with a chin strap to create the world’s first personal skateboard helmet that can be concealed under the athlete’s favorite baseball cap, hat or beanie. 

The Uncap was first featured on New York Yankees pitcher, Danny Farquhar (Yankees’ Uncap Baseball video). Much likes his cap, the Uncap Sport features NURO – a patented composite made of DuPont Kevlar, Airlar, and a multi-strike FlexShell. It is a thin, feather-light, multi-impact helmet that forms to each athlete’s head shape and size, and has air vents that offer comfortable, concealed protection. But, unlike Farquhar’s, the chin strap keeps the Uncap on athletes’ heads during even the sickest tricks and hard wipeouts.

The low profile Uncap improves balance and center of gravity, so athletes can do rad tricks and push their limits. Check out the Uncap in action: Uncap Sport video

“‘Unequal Protects’ is more than just a slogan to us, it’s at the essence of everything we do,” said Rob Vito, CEO of Unequal. “We create products that are truly the future of athletic protection. We help athletes compete at the highest level, with gear that enhances, instead of limits, their performance.”

About Unequal
Unequal's mission is to protect people to allow them to perform at their peak level in the military, sports, work, and life. The patented fusion of a military-grade composite, made of TriDur, Accelleron, Airilon, optional ImpacShield and/or FlexShield, is engineered to protect like no other sports gear. Thousands of athletes at all levels wear Unequal protection. From professionals and world champion athletes, to collegiate and high school teams, to sport leagues across the country, Unequal protects.

DuPont™ and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Media Contact:
Katie Byrne
katie.byrne@buchananpr.com
610-228-0525

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aBoeing Focuses on Safety, Not Sales, at Paris Air Show
DJ
10:34aAPPLE : says U.S. tariffs on China to hurt global competitiveness
RE
10:34aKANE BIOTECH : IIROC Trading Resumption - KNE
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INSURANCE Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aAKD CAPITALXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of MISCELLANEOUS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aATTOCK REFINERYXB : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REFINERY Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About