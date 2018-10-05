Unfazed by yield surge, BOJ keeps size of super-long bond purchases

The central bank's new flexible policy framework, adopted in late July, appeared to address widespread criticism that its massive asset-purchase program was suffocating the bond market.

The price of Japanese government bond futures hardly budged following the BOJ's latest widely-anticipated announcement. The December JGB futures last traded at 150.05, up 0.09 point on the day.

Many market players expect the BOJ to avoid trying to keep a tab on rising yields until the 10-year JGB yield nears 0.200 percent.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has indicated the central bank would tolerate the 10-year JGB yield to move up to 0.2 percent away from its policy target of zero percent, compared to 0.1 percent previously.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield hit a 2-1/2-year high of 0.155 percent <JP10YTN=JBTC> on Thursday, following a surge in U.S. bond yields on rising U.S. inflation expectations.

The benchmark issue was untraded on Friday morning.

The 20-year JGB yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.685 percent <JP20YTN=JBTC>, off 1-1/2-year high of 0.690 percent touched on Thursday.

Many market players expect the BOJ to continue to trim buying in JGBs gradually, especially in the longer end of the curve, as its snowballing JGB holdings is causing a shortage of bonds market players can buy and trade.

The BOJ currently owns about 45 percent of JGBs, a situation that has depressed yields beyond normal market conditions and smothered two-way trades.

The BOJ's purchase of JGBs dropped to 6.8 trillion yen last month, the lowest level in almost four years.

Source said the central bank is seen tolerating further rises in super-long yields as long as the increase does not push 10-year yields well above its zero percent target.

