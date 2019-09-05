Log in
Uni Bio Science : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

09/05/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0690)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Uni-bio Science Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Yau Suk Yan ("Ms. Yau") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 5 September 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Ho Wing Yan ("Ms. Ho") has been appointed as the Company Secretary with effect from 5 September 2019.

Ms. Ho has more than 10 years of experience in serving as a company secretary of companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and providing related company secretarial services. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries ("HKICS") and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a holder of the Practitioner's Endorsement issued by HKICS.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Ms. Yau for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and welcome Ms. Ho for her new appointment.

By order of the Board

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Kingsley Leung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Kingsley Leung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Dawei (Vice-Chairman) and Mr. Zhao Zhi Gang; one non-executive Director, Mr. Yau Kwok Wing Tony; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chow Kai Ming, Mr. Ren Qimin and Mr. Ma Qingshan.

*  For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:21:09 UTC
