Uni Bio Science : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

11/05/2019 | 03:55am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0690)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Uni-bio Science Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Ho Wing Yan ("Ms. Ho") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 5 November 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. She Shibin ("Mr. She") has been appointed as the Company Secretary with effect from 5 November 2019.

Mr. She is the Financial Controller and Company Secretary of the Company. He graduated from Hunan Institute of Science and Technology in 2007. He subsequently served as an audit manager in Reanda Certified Public Accountants LLP and Ernst & Young, a deputy chief accountant in Hytera Communications Corporation Limited and a senior financial officer in CGN Power Co., Ltd. Mr. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. She has over 12 years of experience in audit and financial management of listed companies. He was responsible for numerous domestic and overseas IPO projects and has extensive experience in capital market operation.

*  For identification purposes only

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Ms. Ho for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and welcome Mr. She for his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Kingsley Leung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Kingsley Leung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Dawei (Vice-Chairman) and Mr. Zhao Zhi Gang; one non-executive Director, Mr. Yau Kwok Wing Tony; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chow Kai Ming, Mr. Ren Qimin and Mr. Ma Qingshan.

Disclaimer

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:54:08 UTC
