Uni Bio Science : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0690)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Uni-bio Science Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Ho Wing Yan ("Ms. Ho") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 5 November 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. She Shibin ("Mr. She") has been appointed as the Company Secretary with effect from 5 November 2019.

Mr. She is the Financial Controller and Company Secretary of the Company. He graduated from Hunan Institute of Science and Technology in 2007. He subsequently served as an audit manager in Reanda Certified Public Accountants LLP and Ernst & Young, a deputy chief accountant in Hytera Communications Corporation Limited and a senior financial officer in CGN Power Co., Ltd. Mr. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. She has over 12 years of experience in audit and financial management of listed companies. He was responsible for numerous domestic and overseas IPO projects and has extensive experience in capital market operation.

* For identification purposes only