Uni Bio Science : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM

UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 0690)

（股份代號：0690）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

13 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of 2019 interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on the website of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication ("Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.uni-bioscience.com.

You may now access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Enquiry Hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Kingsley Leung

Chairman

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

致本公司證券的非登記持有人

於聯康生物科技集團有限公司（*「本公司」）網站

刊發截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月之中期報告的通知

我司現謹通知 閣下，本公司上述公司通訊（「公司通訊」）的中英文版本，現已登載於本公司網站www.uni-bioscience.com。 請於本公司網站內閱覽上述的公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取公司通訊的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記香港分處－卓佳雅柏勤有限公 司。公司通訊的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發的所有公司通訊的印刷 本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時致電卓佳雅柏勤有限公司諮詢熱綫，電話 號碼為(852) 2980 1333。

代表

聯康生物科技集團有限公司

梁國龍

主席

謹啟

二零一九年九月十三日

附註： 公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司股東參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、 中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件及通函。