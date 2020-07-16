Log in
UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UniCredit Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
16.07.2020 / 14:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp

16.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniCredit Bank AG
Arabellastraße 12
81925 München
Germany
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1095555  16.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1095555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
