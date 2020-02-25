Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Uniarmour : & Total Rod Concepts Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sucker Rod Protectors in Texas & Oklahoma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:08pm EST

Uniarmour announces a partnership with Total Rod Concepts, a subsidiary of TRC Services, Inc (TRC), to exclusively distribute Uni-Rods – Uniarmour's sucker rod protectors – in Texas and Oklahoma.

Uni-Rod – Uniarmour's sucker rod protectors – provide oilfield service companies with a safer, more efficient, and cost-cutting way to run operations of pipe storage and shipping with faster installation and no impact. This protective solution for pipe and threads prevents damage to the threaded ends of pipes during transportation and storage.

"We're excited to partner with TRC, given their experience and history of excellence. TRC is a transformational company and leader in sucker rods, a perfect fit for Uniarmour's innovative solutions," said Hazem Halim, Uniarmour's CEO and Co-Founder. "With TRC as our new partner and access to their robust distribution network, we're looking forward to expanding our operations in Texas and Oklahoma for continued growth."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to distribute Uniarmour's innovative sucker rod thread protectors," said Don Ewing, Total Rod Concepts' President. "We believe they will save time at the wellsite while offering superior protection for the sucker rod threads. The Uniarmour thread protectors should become the standard in the industry."

TRC is a leading provider of new and remanufactured steel sucker rods and new Fiberflex Fiberglass sucker rods to major and independent oil and gas producers. TRC services customers across the United States from three plants in Midland, TX, and one plant in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Uniarmour

Founded in 2016, Uniarmour – headquartered in Houston, Texas – is a provider of innovative thread protection solutions serving the global market for OCTG, tubings, sucker rods, drill pipes, and oilfield service tools used for onshore and offshore oil and gas operations. For more information about Uniarmour, visit www.uniarmour.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pConversational Systems Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advances in NLP, ML, and AI Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:01pIOTS, RESI, TCO, and LM Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
GL
08:01pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
08:01pETFC, FGL, CSFL, and FSB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
08:00pEXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led funding- sources
RE
08:00pEBAY : Managed Payments Program to Add U.K., After Success in U.S. and Germany
DJ
07:59p5N PLUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pFORTESCUE METALS : JP Morgan Conference Presentation
PU
07:58pFORTESCUE METALS : BMO Conference Presentation Autonomous Hulage
PU
07:54pCourt Order Lets Terpin's Claims Against AT&T Mobility Proceed to Trial; Terpin Will File Additional Allegations to Preserve Punitive Damages Relief for up to $200 Million
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
3CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears
5COMCAST CORPORATION : Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group