Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.



Issuer: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 0.875% due 29th March 2032 Offer price: 98.710 Stabilising Managers: BNPP / BofAML / HSBC / Natixis / NatWest Markets / RBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

