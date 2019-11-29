Log in
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Post Stabilisation Notice

0
11/29/2019 | 01:12pm EST

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 750,000,000   
Description:0.875% due 29th March 2032
Offer price:98.710
Stabilising Managers:BNPP / BofAML / HSBC / Natixis / NatWest Markets / RBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
