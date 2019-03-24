Log in
Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 03/24/2019 - Material Fact - Passing of CEO (0,16 MB)

03/24/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MÓVEIS S.A.

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado

NIRE nº 43300044513-RS

CNPJ nº 90.441.460/0001-48

MATERIAL FACT

Bento Gonçalves, RS, March 24, 2019 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA:

UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's leading manufacturers of

customized furniture and the only Brazilian public company in the industry pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, with great sorrow, informs its shareholders and the Market, the passing away of Mr. Frank Zietolie, CEO, CCO and Board Member, reelected to the Board at the general meeting held on April 27th, 2018, for a term of office until the 2020 general meeting and reelected to the executive board at the Board of Director's Meeting held on March 15th, 2018, for a term of office until the 2021 general

meeting.

The Company's Administration express its most sincere condolences to his family and thanks for the dedication of Mr. Frank Zietolie to the development of the Company. There were many years of his life dedicated to this Company, ran since its foundation by Zietolie Family.

The Company will commence in the upcoming days the procedures relating to the succession of the positions held by Mr. Frank, in accordance with articles 19, paragraph 3 and article 27, sole paragraph of the Company's Bylaws, and will communicate the market as soon as it is pertinent.

Gustavo Dall Onder Investor Relations Officer

About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA) is one of the leading companies in Brazil's custom-made furniture industry and the only Brazilian publicly held company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands - Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate - distributed across 220 exclusive stores in Brazil and 17 other countries. Situated on an area of 50,000 m², with annual production capacity of around 2.2 million modules, its plant is located in Bento Gonçalves in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. For more information, visit our investor relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br

Investor Relations

(54) 3455-4425 dri@unicasamoveis.com.br

Disclaimer

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis SA published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 16:09:04 UTC
