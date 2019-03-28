Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 03/28/2019 - Material Fact - Interim CEO Election (0,17 MB)

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MÓVEIS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Registry (NIRE): 43300044513-RS

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 90.441.460/0001-48

MATERIAL FACT

Bento Gonçalves, RS, March 28, 2019 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3), one of the leading companies in Brazil's custom-made furniture industry and the only publicly-held Brazilian company in the sector, pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, complementing the Material Fact notice disclosed on March 24, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, resolved on the replacements for the vacancies of director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of the Company, previously held by the late Frank Zietolie, as follows:

For the position of director, Kelly Zietolie, currently Executive Vice President, was elected and shall serve until the next Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 30, 2019, in accordance with article 19, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws of the Company, and article 150 of Federal Law 6,404/76.

The Board of Directors also recommended the Shareholders Meeting to ratify the election of Kelly Zietolie to serve the remainder of the term of office of the directors, which will end at the Annual Shareholders Meeting that will discuss and vote on the management accounts for fiscal year 2019, to be held in 2020.

For the position of Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Zietolie was elected on an interim basis and will cease to hold the position of Executive Vice President, which will remain vacant and be filled in the future.

The position of Chief Commercial Officer, previously held by Frank Zietolie, will remain vacant and filled in the future.

As such, the Board of Directors and Executive Board will have the following composition: