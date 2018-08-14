Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 08/14/2018 - Notice to the market - Acquisition of relevant interest (0,17 MB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:36pm EDT

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MOVÉIS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Registry (NIRE) 43300044513-RS Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 90.441.460/0001-48

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Bento Gonçalves, RS, August 14, 2018 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA:

UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's leading manufacturers of customized furniture and the only Brazilian public company in the industry pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimentos LTDA, CNPJ 11.752.203/0001-50, "Manager", informing that the shareholding interest held by the portfolios and/or funds administered and/or managed by them reached, on August 10, 2018 a position of about 10.05% of the total common shares ("ON shares") issued by

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A., totaling six million, six hundred and thirty-nine thousand and two hundred (6,639,200) shares.

The Manager declares that this acquisition is not intended to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company and is in accordance with the investment policy described in the regulations of the Funds. Finally, the Manager declares that the Funds are not part of any agreement or contract that regulates the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations area.

Gustavo Dall Onder

Investor Relations Officer

About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA) is one of the leading companies in Brazil's custom-made furniture industry and the only Brazilian publicly held company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands - Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate - distributed across 249 exclusive stores in Brazil and 17 other countries. Situated on an area of 50,000 m², with annual production capacity of around 2.2 million modules, its plant is located in Bento Gonçalves in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. For more information, visit our investor relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br

Investor Relations

(54) 3455-4425 dri@unicasamoveis.com.br

Disclaimer

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis SA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/15PROGRESSIVE PLANET : Grants Options
AQ
08/15Hudson Technologies Enters Into an Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
GL
08/15FUTURENET : Foundation Signs MOU to Mark Beginning of Strategic Partnership in Fighting Malnutrition
AQ
08/15LOCKHEED MARTIN : wins $2.9 billion contract for U.S. missile warning satellites
RE
08/15TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
GL
08/15VERDE AGRITECH : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/15CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESRCS : Reports 2018 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results
AQ
08/15HUON AQUACULTURE : FY2018 Huon Results Media Release Opens in a new Window
PU
08/15Hoist Capital Corp. Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering
NE
08/15KCB : Mt Kenya University dominates music festival with 54 performances
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
3TESLA : A look at Tesla's nine-member board
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Flake
5ROSL RESUT : Rosehill Resources Inc. to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.