Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 08/14/2018 - Notice to the market - Acquisition of relevant interest (0,17 MB)

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MOVÉIS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Registry (NIRE) 43300044513-RS Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 90.441.460/0001-48

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Bento Gonçalves, RS, August 14, 2018 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA:

UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's leading manufacturers of customized furniture and the only Brazilian public company in the industry pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimentos LTDA, CNPJ 11.752.203/0001-50, "Manager", informing that the shareholding interest held by the portfolios and/or funds administered and/or managed by them reached, on August 10, 2018 a position of about 10.05% of the total common shares ("ON shares") issued by

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A., totaling six million, six hundred and thirty-nine thousand and two hundred (6,639,200) shares.

The Manager declares that this acquisition is not intended to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company and is in accordance with the investment policy described in the regulations of the Funds. Finally, the Manager declares that the Funds are not part of any agreement or contract that regulates the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations area.

Gustavo Dall Onder

Investor Relations Officer

About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA) is one of the leading companies in Brazil's custom-made furniture industry and the only Brazilian publicly held company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands - Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate - distributed across 249 exclusive stores in Brazil and 17 other countries. Situated on an area of 50,000 m², with annual production capacity of around 2.2 million modules, its plant is located in Bento Gonçalves in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. For more information, visit our investor relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br

Investor Relations

(54) 3455-4425 dri@unicasamoveis.com.br