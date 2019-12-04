Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 12/04/2019 - Notice to the market - Disposal of relevant interest (0,17 MB)

Log in
Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 12/04/2019 - Notice to the market - Disposal of relevant interest

12/04/2019

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MOVÉIS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Company Registry (NIRE) 43300044513-RS

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 90.441.460/0001-48

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Bento Gonçalves, RS, December 04, 2019 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's leading manufacturers of customized furniture and the only Brazilian public company in the industry pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimento Ltda, CNPJ 11.752.203/0001-50, "Manager", informing that the shareholding interest held by the portfolios and/or funds administered and/or managed by them reached, on November 28, 2019 a position of about 9.94% of the total common shares ("ON shares") issued by Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A., totaling six million, five hundred sixty seven thousand and eight hundred (6.567.800) shares.

The Manager declares that this disposal is not intended to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company and is in accordance with the investment policy described in the regulations of the Funds. Finally, the Manager declares that the Funds do not hold debentures convertible into shares of the Company and are not part of any agreement or contract that regulates the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

Gustavo Dall Onder

Investor Relations Officer

About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA) is one of the leading companies in Brazil's custom-made furniture industry and the only Brazilian publicly held company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands - Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate - distributed across 193 exclusive stores in Brazil and 17 other countries. Situated on an area of 50,000 m², with annual production capacity of around 2.2 million modules, its plant is located in Bento Gonçalves in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. For more information, visit our investor relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br

Investor Relations (54) 3455-4425dri@unicasamoveis.com.br

Disclaimer

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 01:04:03 UTC
