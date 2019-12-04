Unicasa Indústria de Móveis : 12/04/2019 - Notice to the market - Disposal of relevant interest (0,17 MB)

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MOVÉIS S.A.

Bento Gonçalves, RS, December 04, 2019 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's leading manufacturers of customized furniture and the only Brazilian public company in the industry pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimento Ltda, CNPJ 11.752.203/0001-50, "Manager", informing that the shareholding interest held by the portfolios and/or funds administered and/or managed by them reached, on November 28, 2019 a position of about 9.94% of the total common shares ("ON shares") issued by Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A., totaling six million, five hundred sixty seven thousand and eight hundred (6.567.800) shares.

The Manager declares that this disposal is not intended to change the composition of the control or the administrative structure of the Company and is in accordance with the investment policy described in the regulations of the Funds. Finally, the Manager declares that the Funds do not hold debentures convertible into shares of the Company and are not part of any agreement or contract that regulates the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

