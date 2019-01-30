Unifi : Announces Recipients of 2nd Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its second year, Unifi, Inc.'s (NYSE: UFI) Champions of Sustainability awards continue to recognize brands, retailers and textile partners that demonstrate the shared goal of making our planet a better place to live. This year, a total of 68 companies are being recognized as Champions of Sustainability - a 36 percent increase from last year's total. Thanks to help from partners like these, Unifi has now recycled more than 14 billion bottles that are used to make its REPREVE® performance fiber.

'The REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards highlight our brand, retailer and textile partners that are committed to a better tomorrow through their use of REPREVE recycled performance fibers,' said Kevin Hall, Unifi's CEO. 'This year, Nike and Target join Polartec in the Billion Bottle Circle for recycling more than one billion bottles each. Ford and H&M have each recycled more than a quarter of a billion bottles. Additionally, adidas, Hanesbrands, Under Armour, Volcom, and Williams-Sonoma, Inc., are some of the brands that have reached new milestones. We're encouraged that so many major brands, retailers, and textile partners are increasing their commitment to sustainability and that consumers are continuing to choose more eco-friendly products.'

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 28 brand and retail partners that have each used the equivalent of 10 million or more bottles, and 29 textile partners that have each used the equivalent of 50 million or more bottles, through the inclusion of REPREVE performance fibers. Eight new brands and retailers join the list of winners this year, including Aeropostale, Patagonia and IKEA Range & Supply. In addition, 15 new textile partners have now each recycled 50 million or more bottles through their use of REPREVE in the fabrics they produce. A list of award recipients can be found by visiting REPREVE.com/champions, and on page two of this release.

'Together with our partners we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a real difference in the textile industry as a whole,' Hall added. 'We're on track to reach our goal of recycling 20 billion bottles by 2020 and 30 billion by 2022.'

Winners circle

In addition to the bottle awards and those in the Billion Bottle Circle, Unifi is also recognizing eleven special category award winners:

REPREVE Partners in Innovation recognizes companies using REPREVE in a way that's unique to the market. This year's winners are IKEA Range & Supply and KIPAS.

REPREVE Circular Economy recognizes companies demonstrating best-in-class use of the closed loop concept, which aims to eliminate waste throughout the product life cycle. League Apparel and General Motors are being recognized as this year's winners.

REPREVE Newcomer recognizes key companies that started using REPREVE in the past year. Unifi is proud to recognize INDITEX, Lovesac and New Balance for this award.

REPREVE All-In recognizes companies that have integrated REPREVE into their entire product line from the beginning of the partnership. Sherpani and American Flora are winners for their commitment to using REPREVE.

Unifi will also be introducing a new Champions of Sustainability Leading the Change award, and the winner will be announced during a special event at the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

Brand and Retailer Bottle Awards Textile Partner Bottle Awards Billion Bottle Circle adidas Antex Knitting Mills* Nike Aeropostale* Billion Rise Polartec Cone Denim Burlington Target Ford Motor Company Clarotex* Gildan Activewear, Inc. Copen United* Haggar Clothing Co. Darlington - A Moore Company Special Category Awards Hanesbrands, Inc. duvaltex Haworth Freudenberg Performance Materials REPREVE Partners in Innovation H&M Hamrick Mills* IKEA Range & Supply IKEA Range & Supply* Hornwood, Inc.* KIPAS Jordache* Intradeco Apparel Levi Strauss & Co. Jiangyin Yuanwen Textile Co.* REPREVE Circular Economy Lindex Kipas Mensucat Isletmeleri A.S.* League Apparel Momentum Textiles KUCUKCALIK* GM NIKE MAS Fabrics OKAIDI* Milliken & Company REPREVE Newcomer Patagonia* Ningbo Shenzhou INDITEX Polartec Pettenati Lovesac Quiksilver Pride Performance Fabrics* New Balance Target Sage Automotive Interiors The North Face Shanghai Challenge Textile REPREVE All-in Under Armour Suzhou Yunmei* American Flora* VF Corporation Tainan* Sherpani Volcom TEXHONG Walmart Texpasa USA LLC* Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Textufil S.A.* TUNTEX Valdese Weavers LLC WUXI YGM TEXTILE CO., LTD* *New Champions of Sustainability

Sustainable awards

Sustainability awards should be sustainable. That's why Unifi partnered with The Olio, a nonprofit organization based in Winston-Salem, N.C., that focuses on teaching and empowerment through entrepreneurship, glassblowing, art and sustainable solutions. Each custom crafted award is blown by hand using glass recycled from local restaurants and bars, and sits on a base made from recycled aluminum and reclaimed wood.

About Unifi :

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 13 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For news updates from Unifi, visit https://unifi.com/news or follow Unifi on Twitter @UnifiSolutions.

About REPREVE®:

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 13 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

