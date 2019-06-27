Unifi : Announces Sustainability Grant Winner

Pac-12 School Takes $10,000 Grand Prize



Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE®, the global leader in branded recycled performance fiber, has awarded a $10,000 grant to the University of California, Berkeley, for its efforts to boost sustainability on campus. The school won the grant after submitting a video as part of the Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge. REPREVE is the founding sustainability partner of Pac-12 Team Green, which promotes sustainability and circular economy efforts taking place on and around the Pac-12 Conference and all 12 of its member universities, including UC Berkeley.

'Cal's video really stood out for its students' and staff members' tremendous efforts to raise awareness about the importance of a circular economy during the Zero Waste basketball game,' said Richard Gerstein, executive vice president, Unifi. 'These students understand the importance of protecting our environment. We applaud them for going above and beyond to create exciting promotions at the game to show fans that products people enjoy every day are made when you close the loop on recycling.'

'Our mission is to foster a culture of Zero Waste on campus by becoming a world leader to advance the principles of the circular economy,' said Lin King, zero waste manager for UC Berkeley. 'Winning the video competition is a perfect example of how we can all better promote, educate, and market our zero waste goals at all of the athletic venues.'

The grant is part of Unifi's official sponsorship of all Pac-12 Championship events. Unifi's grant program provides an opportunity to each Pac-12 institution to receive a $5,000 annual grant award to promote campus zero waste activities and circular economy programs. UC Berkeley received an additional $10,000 grant based on its winning submission of a three-minute video summary of the circular economy sustainability program that was developed.

'Congratulations to Cal Zero Waste for receiving this grant,' said Jamie Zaninovich, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the Pac-12. 'We are proud to continue to further support and promote the work of our universities through our Pac-12 Team Green platform and our relationship with Unifi.'