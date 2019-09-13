Unifi : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

James M. Kilts

Mr. Kilts is the founding partner of Centerview Capital, a private equity firm which was founded in 2006. Mr. Kilts served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Gillette Company from 2001, and as President from 2003, until it merged with The Procter & Gamble Company in 2005, at which time he became Vice Chairman of The Procter & Gamble Company. Prior to Gillette, Mr. Kilts served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nabisco Group Holdings Corporation from 1998 until its acquisition by the Philip Morris Companies in 2000. Before joining Nabisco, Mr. Kilts was an Executive Vice President of the Philip Morris Companies from 1994 to 1997 and headed the Worldwide Food Group. In that role, Mr. Kilts was responsible for integrating Kraft and General Foods and for shaping the group's domestic and international strategy. Mr. Kilts has served as a member of the board of directors of Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. since July 2019, MetLife, Inc. since 2005, Pfizer Inc. since 2007 and The Simply Good Foods Company (formerly known as Conyers Park Acquisition Corp.) since 2016. Mr. Kilts was also Chairman of Nielsen Holdings N.V. until 2013, Chairman of Nielsen Company B.V. until 2014, Chairman of Big Heart Pet Brands until 2015, a director of MeadWestvaco Corporation until 2014 and a director of Nielsen Holdings plc until 2017.

As Chief Executive Officer of Gillette and Nabisco and as Vice Chairman of Procter & Gamble, Mr. Kilts developed valuable business, leadership and strategic management skills, including expertise in cost management, value creation and resource allocation, which he brings to the Board. Mr. Kilts also brings to the Board valuable experience with consumer product companies.

Kenneth G. Langone

Mr. Langone has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Invemed Associates LLC, an investment banking firm, since 1974. From 2011 to 2013, he served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Geeknet, Inc., a retailer of a wide range of products aimed at technology enthusiasts. Mr. Langone was a co-founder,and served as a director from 1978 to 2008, of The Home Depot, Inc. Mr. Langone was a director of ChoicePoint Inc. from 2002 to 2008, Geeknet, Inc. from 2010 to 2015, General Electric Company from 1999 to 2005 and YUM! Brands, Inc. from 1997 to 2012.

Mr. Langone brings to the Board extensive operating and management experience, including as Chief Executive Officer of a financial services business, financial expertise, and public company directorship and committee experience. In addition, Mr. Langone's extensive service on the Board of Directors provides a valuable historical perspective through which it can contextualize and direct the Company's performance and strategic planning.

James D. Mead

Mr. Mead is the owner and President of James Mead & Company, an executive search and management consulting firm founded in 1988. The firm provides a range of human resource services, including organizational design, management development, succession planning and executive search, to major global companies as well as portfolio companies within the private equity field. Prior to founding James Mead & Company, Mr. Mead held various roles with increasing levels of responsibility at The Procter & Gamble Company from 1970 to 1984, including serving as Manager of Worldwide Sales Personnel and as a Division Sales Manager in North America and Europe.

Mr. Mead brings to the Board critical insight developed through his extensive experience with business-to-businessand consumer interfacing global companies across a broad range of industries.

Suzanne M. Present

Ms. Present is a co-founderand has been a principal of Gladwyne Partners, LLC, a private partnership fund manager, since 1998. She has also served, since 2014, as executive director of Ken's Krew, Inc.,

