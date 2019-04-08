Unifi Software Announces New Executive Appointments and Closes $17M Series-C Funding Round

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifi Software, a leader in providing a seamlessly integrated suite of self-service data tools, today announced that Matt Mosman has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and Intekhab Nazeer has joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Mosman is a tenured CEO having served in this role at three other venture-backed startups: iCiX, the leading vendor of compliance management systems for the food and retail industries; Levanta, a vendor of Linux management appliances; and Cerberian, the makers of the world’s first Internet Access Control (IAC) web-based service. Mr. Mosman also served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Oracle Corporation, where he was responsible for all of the company’s mergers and acquisitions and its $500 million Oracle Venture Fund.

Mr. Nazeer drives the creation of successful processes and systems, and is building reliable, robust, and scalable operations, accounting and finance functions at Unifi. With 25 years of leadership experience, he has led the growth of software and biotech companies across the globe. Prior to joining Unifi, he was the COO and CFO at Tribal Planet, an innovative social impact SaaS platform for brands. Mr. Nazeer started his career with HCL group, a global technology solutions giant. He served as global finance head for Solix Group before holding leadership positions at Platfora (acquired by Workday), Greenplum (acquired by EMC), Appcelerator (acquired by Axway) and Pelikan Technologies.

“I am delighted to join Unifi, a company I have been following for some time now,” says Matt Mosman, CEO, Unifi Software. “What the company has built is nothing short of amazing—delivering market leading, differentiated products to global 2000 clients. The company has a team of passionate, talented and motivated professionals and I am excited to spearhead the corporate strategy and deliver operational excellence in the next chapter of company growth at Unifi.”

"The founding team is super excited to have Matt join Unifi,” says Rob Carlson, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Unifi Software. “Following an exhaustive search, we are fortunate to attract such a high caliber leader with a proven track record of scaling companies to the next level of growth."

Unifi also recently closed a Series C funding round, raising $17 Million led by Blue Cloud Ventures. The existing Unifi investors all participated in this round of funding. This brings the total money raised by the company since its founding to $49 Million. As part of their investment, Blue Cloud Ventures’ Founder and Managing Partner, Rami Rahal, joins the Unifi board.

“In a really short period of time Unifi has emerged as a leader in the market for self-service data discovery and data preparation tools,” explains Rami Rahal, Founder and Managing Partner, Blue Cloud Ventures. “This is a testament to the technology and team that Unifi has built and we are confident that the company is extremely well positioned for the next wave of growth.

Unifi has continued to attract global 2000 enterprise clients to its self-service Data Catalog and Data Platform products. Building on positive sales momentum Unifi recently announced support for the Adobe Experience Platform. The culmination of over 12 months’ close collaboration between Unifi and Adobe Experience Platform engineering teams, the resulting solution is set to change the way that global brands deliver truly outstanding customer experiences.

About Unifi Software

Unifi Software delivers a suite of self-service data tools that help users find and use the data that is most important to them. The Unifi Data Catalog with Natural Language Queries offers users an intuitive experience to easily discover and collaborate around data. At the heart of the Unifi Data Catalog is the Unifi OneMind AI technology powering every aspect of functionality from recommendations to the discovery of similar datasets to Natural Language Query support that helps users directly get answers to data questions. Integrated governance and security help maintain compliance for self-service access to data. The Unifi Data Platform incorporates the Unifi Data Catalog and seamlessly delivers advanced, OneMind-powered self-service data preparation. The Unifi Data Platform also incorporates workflow automation functions to help users and organizational teams create repeatable reporting and analysis. Both the Unifi Data Catalog and Unifi Data Platform can be deployed on-premises, in private or public cloud environments. Unifi was founded by data and enterprise infrastructure experts from Greenplum (now part of Dell Technologies), Oracle, Microsoft, and Platfora (now part of Workday). The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates regional offices across the U.S. and a development center in Bangalore, India.

###

Company: www.UnifiSoftware.com

Unifi Software on Twitter: @UnifiSoftware

Unifi Software on LinkedIn: Unifi Software





Press Contact:

Andy Sheldon

Vice President, Marketing

andy@unifisoftware.com