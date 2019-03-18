Unified Office Announces Visual Call Flow Builder Giving Resellers and Customers the Power to Configure Their Own Workflows with A Simple, Easy to Use Interface

Unified Office, the company that made VoIP work, now puts customers and resellers in control of their own workflow experience #VoIPThatWorks



Orlando, FL, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Unified Office, Inc, a leading managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services and business analytics, announced today at the Enterprise Connect Show that it is expanding its Total Connect Now℠ platform to include their Visual Call Flow Builder™ offering. Visual Call Flow Builder™ provides a simple, visual GUI that provides Unified Office customers and resellers with the capability to build, design and manage their own call flows.

“We set out to transform VoIP into a high quality, reliable business class communications service that would transform the ways by which users and resellers can interact with these services, giving them full control over their own communications experience,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. “We have succeeded on both counts, transforming what was formally regarded as a commodity offering with little value into a force for operational excellence and revenue generation. Our TCN Operational Management Suite™ (TCNOMS™) portal was the first step towards putting the user and reseller in control and we are continuing in this direction with the announcement of Visual Call Flow Builder today.”

With Visual Call Flow Builder™, users simply drag and drop call flows onto a virtual canvas on your desktop to define for themselves their own communications work flows. For example, this could include a series of instructions on how you want calls to be handled should you be unable to answer a call. Unlike other legacy systems, Unified Office’s offering is very intuitive and easy to use and is available at no charge to its resellers and customers.

With Visual Call Flow Builder™ businesses can now create their own virtual receptionist, should they not have one. Call flows can be set up on the fly, from any device, and are comprised of a rich set of features, giving you the flexibility to upload prompts and voice messages, change your hours of operation, and configure call and work flows in any number of configurations uniquely suited for your business. This is all possible without the need to call Unified Office for support.

Total Connect Now℠ is an easy to use managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business. Unified Office provides an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time, along with on-demand and scheduled reporting, and real-time analytics for any single or multilocation business. All of this is delivered to customers and resellers in the form of a managed service where Unified Office takes responsibility for all of our customers’ services 24x7.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office’s Total Connect Now℠ service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office’s patented, adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol™ (HQRP™) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity “shadowing” to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ and IoT service platform provide a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

