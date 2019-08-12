Log in
Unified Trust Company : Gears Up for Community Day

08/12/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Community Service Effort Will Support Four Local Nonprofit Organizations

Unified Trust Company, a national bank trust company, headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, is gearing up for its eighth annual Unified Trust Gives Back to the Community Day, to be held on Friday, August 16 at locations throughout Lexington.

Unified Trust employees will step away from their desks and head out into the community to support four nonprofit organizations:

  • Central Kentucky Riding for Hope
  • Lexington Rescue Mission
  • Ronald McDonald House
  • The Hope Center/HopeMobile

“Community Day is an event everyone at Unified Trust looks forward to each year. It’s a privilege to be able to give back to the community we call home. This will be our eighth year doing Community Day and we are excited to work with these wonderful organizations that make such a great impact in our area,” said Unified Trust Founder & CEO Dr. Gregory Kasten.

The official Community Day kickoff will take place outside of Unified Trust’s Alexandria Drive location at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Friday, August 16. The kickoff will feature a breakfast and a special message from Unified Trust Founder Dr. Gregory Kasten. Following the kickoff, Unified Trust employees will head off to the various nonprofit groups around Lexington and surrounding counties.

All media are welcome to attend the kickoff celebration as well as visit the nonprofit locations throughout the day. For schedule and details, please contact Chloe Morgan at 859-514-8267 or chloe.morgan@unifiedtrust.com

The kickoff will be held at Unified Trust Company, 2353 Alexandria Drive, Lexington KY 40504.


© Business Wire 2019
