Unifimoney Adds Visa Cards to Its Suite of High-Performance Banking Offerings

05/04/2020 | 10:05am BST

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) -  Unifimoney Inc. today announced that it will offer Visa credit and debit cards in the U.S. as part of its high-performance banking solution for young professionals.

Unifimoney integrates and automates everyday money management - saving, spending and investing. By automating the manual, complex and repetitive tasks in money management - deposit interest optimization, credit and debit rewards, and dollar-cost averaging - users maximize their passive income while growing their long-term financial assets, effortlessly.

Ben Soppitt, Founder and CEO of Unifimoney, said: "Visa has brought us both its deep expertise and resources from the established payments world and its cutting-edge innovation from the digital world. We are excited to collaborate with them in creating better ways for people to manage their money."

"The rapid pace of technology innovation has driven a powerful shift in business and consumer expectations in finance," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Whether it is changing the way people invest, manage money, receive loans, or send real-time payments to friends and family, Visa is a natural partner for fintechs including Unifimoney, providing them with new ways to reach their customers through Visa's vast network and global scale."

About Unifimoney

Unifimoney offers high performance banking: a single mobile account that seamlessly integrates a high-yield checking account, a credit and debit card, and investing. Unifimoney offers users a rich set of features and functionality combined with the simplicity of automation. Serving professionals in the legal, medical, financial and tech fields, Unifimoney is in private beta from April 2020. www.unifi.money

​For more details please contact info@unifi.money

​Media Contact Information
Joseph Bien-Kahn​
joey.bienkahn@unifi.money​

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55304


© Newsfilecorp 2020
