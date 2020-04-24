Unilever Caribbean Limited - Resignation of a Director

Unilever Caribbean Limited
Notice to Shareholders
Pursuant to Section 64(1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012
Unilever Caribbean Limited advises of the resignation of Ms. Nuria Hernandez Crespo as a Director and Chairman of the Company, with effect from April 27, 2020.
Aegis Business Solutions Limited Company Secretary
