Unilever Caribbean Limited - Resignation of a Director

04/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Unilever Caribbean Limited

Notice to Shareholders

Pursuant to Section 64(1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012

Unilever Caribbean Limited advises of the resignation of Ms. Nuria Hernandez Crespo as a Director and Chairman of the Company, with effect from April 27, 2020.

Aegis Business Solutions Limited Company Secretary

Disclaimer

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 12:32:03 UTC
