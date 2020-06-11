Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unilever plans switch to British holding company to cut complexity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:53am EDT
Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

By Siddharth Cavale

Unilever proposed combining its Dutch and British legal entities in a single holding company based in Britain on Thursday, after shareholders sank an earlier plan to move the global consumer goods group's headquarters to the Netherlands.

The proposed unification, which would unwind a structure that has been in place since 1930, would give Dove soap maker Unilever more flexibility for mergers and acquisitions and reduce complexity, the Anglo-Dutch company said in a statement.

The proposal, which resulted from an 18-month review, was accelerated in part by Unilever's decision to demerge its tea business this year. Unilever said achieving that demerger would be significantly more complex under its "dual headed" structure.

Unilever said the merger will not impact the listing of Unilever NV on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange or of Unilever Plc on the London Stock Exchange.

Jefferies analysts said the plan is the reverse of Unilever's attempt in 2018 to have a prime listing in the Netherlands. Unilever has a new Chairman and CEO since the failure of that proposal in the face of a shareholder revolt.

Unilever said the new plan will not change its operations, locations, activities or staffing in Britain or the Netherlands.

"Unifying the company's legal structure will create greater strategic flexibility, remove complexity and further improve governance. We remain committed to The Netherlands and the UK and there will be no change to Unilever's footprint in either country," Nils Andersen, Chairman of Unilever, said.

The formation of the Britain-based parent, Unilever Plc, will be subject to approval from shareholders of both Unilever NV and Unilever Plc and is not expected to be a taxable event.

Unilever said it will be achieved through a cross-border merger, with shareholders of Unilever NV getting one share of Unilever Plc for each share held.

At present each Unilever NV ordinary share of 0.16 euros represents the same underlying economic interest in the Unilever Group as each Unilever Plc ordinary share of 3 1/9 pence.

Unilever said it had received Dutch government blessing for the new plan and would continue to base its Food and Refreshment division headquarters in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Arun Koyyur and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.40% 8088 Delayed Quote.4.08%
UNILEVER PLC 1.34% 4434.17 Delayed Quote.0.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aGlobal Fertilizer Additives Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Nitrogen Fertilizers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01aTOTAL : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
04:01aFTI Consulting Expands Technology Segment in EMEA with the Appointment of New Leaders
GL
04:00aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details June 4 – 10, 2020
AQ
04:00aPhilips Lumify handheld ultrasound solution launched in Japan to enable powerful diagnostics at the bedside
GL
04:00aPNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:58aH&T : Notice of Annual Report Posting
PU
03:57aUnilever to Unify Legal Structure Under Single Parent Company -- Update
DJ
03:55aNEXANS :
GL
03:53aUnilever plans switch to British holding company to cut complexity
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
3COATS GROUP PLC : British companies seek extra time to plug ballooning pension gaps - sources
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
5SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Big rate cut no quick fix for Russian economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group