Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Unilever third-quarter sales growth picks up with prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:07am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever, which dropped plans to move to the Netherlands this month after British investors rebelled, reported a pick-up in third-quarter sales on Thursday, as it was able to pass on higher commodity costs to consumers.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream did not give an update on its thinking about simplifying its dual-headed structure beyond saying it would take time to fully digest shareholder feedback after the backlash against the Netherlands move.

Unilever said underlying sales rose 3.8 percent in the third quarter.

The company decided to exclude pricing growth in Argentina, due to high inflation there. Including Argentina, sales growth would have been 4.5 percent, it said.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 4.3 percent sales growth, according to a consensus supplied by the company.

"A solid set of results," RBC Capital Markets analyst James Edwardes Jones said. "After the drama around the (lack of) unification of the share classes Unilever will, we imagine, be pleased with these unexciting Q3 results."

Unilever stood by its outlook, saying it still expects underlying sales growth in the 3 to 5 percent range, an improvement in underlying operating margin and strong cash flow. It said it remained on track for its 2020 goals.

On a later conference call with analysts, Unilever said it expects 2018 sales growth at the bottom end of the 3-5 percent range, but possibly a little higher.

Unilever's UK-listed shares were down 1.9 percent in early trade.

Also on Thursday, Nestle confirmed its guidance as third quarter growth ticked up.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Adrian Croft)

By Martinne Geller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER -1.30% 3967.5 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32aGermany should push Weidmann as ECB chief, Nowotny tells paper
RE
11:28aEUROPE : European shares edge up as earnings flurry quells Fed angst
RE
11:26aDollar stands tall, stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
11:24aDollar stands tall, stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
11:23aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Motion for a resolution on animal welfare, antimicrobial use and the environmental impact of industrial broiler farming - B8-2018-0487
PU
11:22aDollar stands tall, stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
11:22aExxon Mobil bets big on China LNG, sidesteps trade war
RE
11:18aKNOWSLEY METROPOLITAN BOROUGH COUNCIL : Cancer awareness roadshow to visit Knowsley
PU
11:17aGerman growth slowing in 2019 as 'air is getting thinner' - DIHK
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles
5SAP : SAP : Raises 2018 Guidance Again on Strong Cloud Growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.