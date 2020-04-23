Unilever withdraws 2020 forecast, to pay interim dividend

The company said underlying sales for the first three months of the year were flat, as a sharp decline in shopping and restaurant trips in China during much of the quarter offset gains from stay-at-home consumers stockpiling its soups and laundry detergent in Europe and North America.

First-quarter turnover rose 0.2% to 12.40 billion euros (10.85 billion pounds), slightly missing estimate of 12.77 billion euros, according to analysts polled by Factset.

"China suffered a significant decline as the lock-down measures restricted out of home eating and shopping trips across much of the quarter," the company said, adding that a lockdown in India from mid-March severely limited the flow of goods and led to a decline in South Asia.

The Anglo-Dutch company's report follows strong results from larger rival Procter & Gamble, which last week reported its biggest U.S. sales increase in decades, as Americans stockpiled cleaning essentials before hunkering down in their homes due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Unilever is reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage as well as re-evaluating all costs in light of the health crisis, Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said.

