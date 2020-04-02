Log in
Unilog Announces FastTrack eCommerce Solution

04/02/2020 | 10:08am EDT

WAYNE, Pa., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog, which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, announced today that it is bringing to market a new, low-cost eCommerce solution for distributors and wholesalers who need a rapid response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are many independent distributors who still do not have a digital commerce channel,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put those companies under tremendous strain, because many of their bricks-and-mortar, in-person businesses are suffering. At Unilog, we want to help elevate their companies and provide them an easy, fast alternative to conducting business online.”

The software company’s new offering, Unilog FastTrack, provides B2B companies the ability to publish their large, complex catalogs online, allowing buyers to browse and search items at their convenience. Buyers can also build a shopping cart and request items for delivery or curb-side pickup.

According to a recent study by Unilog, 27% of small- to mid-market distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, and specialty hardline retailers do not have an eCommerce channel today. Of the ones that do, 80% say their eCommerce business is performing the same or even better than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began, underscoring the importance of having a digital channel in a time of crisis.

“Time is critical right now,” remarked Bachalli. “We’re prepared to deliver this new online capability within days of someone requesting it. The faster these companies can get online, the better chance they have of surviving this crisis.”

Unilog will deliver it’s new FastTrack solution via the company’s CX1 platform, which was announced in November 2019. Pricing starts at $849 per month with a one-year commitment.

For more information or to request Unilog FastTrack, contact Unilog at www.unilogcorp.com/contact-us.

About Unilog 
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

PRESS CONTACT
Unilog
Scott Frymire
SVP Marketing
scott.frymire@unilogcorp.com
267-918-7752


© GlobeNewswire 2020
